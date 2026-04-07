Top Memphis Recruit to Make Decision Wednesday

In the midst of what we’ll call a rebuild, Memphis may receive some good news Wednesday evening.

Fred Smith Jr., a top-100, four-star recruit in the nation, announced Monday evening that he will commit to the school of his choice April 8 at 6 p.m. at Briarcrest High School.

The two-time Tennessee Mr. Basketball winner has been heavily tied to the Tigers throughout his recruitment, as Penny Hardaway and Co. are the perceived leaders to win the Smithstakes.

On3 gives Memphis a 94.7% chance to land the No. 3 player in Tennessee.

Smith impressed all around during his high school career: he nearly scored 2,000 points (1,951), had more than 1,000 rebounds and over 500 assists.

At 6-foot-7, 220 pounds, he is a mismatch forward who thrives inside with a strong presence on the glass that allows him to bully defenders.

His senior year was the perfect cap to an illustrious career as he led the Saints to a state championship in the 2026 TSSAA Division II tournament, scoring 18 points while dishing out four assists and grabbing 13 rebounds.

Although he may not start his freshman year (as Memphis freshmen typically haven’t over the past three seasons), if he stays with the program beyond year one, his rebounding prowess could prove reliable for the Tigers.

His role as a bruiser would definitely be welcomed, as Memphis’ inside presence was rather weak this year; something heavily criticized by both fans and Penny Hardaway.

While Memphis leads the way, schools like Ole Miss (3.4%) and Missouri (1%) have a small hand in the mix. While a surprise commitment is not expected, nothing is guaranteed.

However, with all the talk surrounding Smith and the Tigers, it might be safe to say we’ll be seeing him in blue and gray next season.