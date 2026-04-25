Travis Burke Drafted in Fourth Round by Los Angeles Chargers

Memphis OT Travis Burke was drafted with the 17th pick (117th overall) in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.

Burke played one season with the Tigers in 2025 and was selected to first-team All-American Conference.

He played at Gardner-Webb and FIU before Memphis.

This is the first time since the 2021 and 2022 NFL Drafts that the Tigers have had a player selected in two straight drafts. The Patriots drafted Kobee Minor in the 2025 draft.