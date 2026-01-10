Travis Burke Talks Combine and Shrine Bowl Invites, Football Journey

Former Memphis right tackle Travis Burke received an invite to the NFL Combine and the East-West Shrine Bowl. He was named first-team All-American Conference and PFF’s All-Group of Six team with a season grade of 84.5 in 2025.

Burke sat down with Tiger Sports Report to discuss the draft process and his football journey.

“I just thank God for being able to put me into the position I am in and allowing me to produce the film I produced this year and have the season I had,” Burke said. “I’m just blessed to be where I am right now.”

Burke’s season ended early after a loss to East Carolina this year due to a foot injury. He has since fully recovered.

“I’m doing great,” Burke said. “I’ve been rehabbing really well and moving around a lot better.”

Burke stands out from most prospects due to his towering frame. He is 6 feet 9 inches tall which would be tied with Detroit Lions OL Dan Skipper for the tallest player in the NFL.

High School Development

“I was 5’9″ (freshman year of high school),” Burke said. “And then my senior year is when I was like 6’6″, 6’7″, and I just kept growing over the years.”

Burke said he never had a background in basketball despite his height, but he was a pitcher in baseball. College football was not always something he had in mind.

He said playing at the next level did not feel realistic for him until his senior year of high school. Burke’s first offer that year was from a Division III school in Michigan.

“I wasn’t always the tallest or biggest,” Burke said. “I knew I worked hard and I had my dad who was my high school strength coach and O-line coach throughout the years.”

Experience at Memphis

Burke, like many players on the 2025 Memphis team, spent just one season with the Tigers. The investment in him by Memphis certainly paid off for both sides.

“I learned a lot from them (Memphis coaches), especially coach (David) Diehl and coach (Jeff) Myers,” Burke said. “They poured into me day and night, Monday through Sunday.”

What’s Next

Burke will participate in the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl in Frisco, Texas on Jan. 27 along with former Memphis left tackle Chris Adams. The NFL Combine starts on Feb. 22 and will end on March 2 in Indianapolis.