Tulane Takes the Tiger's Heart, 78-76

Rowan Brumbaugh and the Tulane Green Wave defeated the Memphis Tigers 78-76 in the FedEx Forum. A game-winning shot from Brumbaugh, who finished with 27 points, pushed the Tigers back down to below .500. Tulane ended a five-game losing streak and the Tigers now sit at 10-11 and 5-4 in conference.

“It just seemed like they wanted it more.” Said coach Penny Hardaway. He added, “And that is kind of sad to say at home in front of our fans.”

First Half

The Tigers fell behind 12-4 six minutes into the half and could not close the gap. Memphis trailed the entire half before going into the locker rooms down 39-31.

Memphis shot 8-29 from the field and 1-9 from three. On the bright side for the Tigers, they out rebounded the Green Wave 23-13, resulting in six second chance points.

With 6:16 to go, Memphis trailed by 15 points. However, a 6-0 run cut the deficit down to nine.

Zach Davis led the team with seven points and five rebounds. Davis was also the only Tiger to make a triple.

Second Half

The Tigers came out and immediately went on a 7-0 run that cut the lead to two. A three from Quante Berry plus defensive pressure resulted in a newfound energy for the Tigers.

With 13:13 to go, a Zach Davis layup gave the Tigers their first lead in the game. The fast break layup capped off a 5-0 Memphis run.

Five minutes later, Tulane outscored Memphis 8-3 and took back a seven-point lead. Fortunately for Memphis, the Tigers responded in a big way.

From the 7:54 mark all the way to 3:19, Memphis scored 12 to Tulane’s six and tied the game. Dug McDaniel knocked down a triple to make the score 71 all heading into the final three minutes.

After an and one bucket from the Green Wave, Memphis trailed 76-73 with 36 seconds remaining. Julius Thedford split a pair of free throws eight seconds later to cut it to 76-74. The Tigers forced a turnover off the inbound before McDaniel hit a floater to tie the game.

Then, Rowan Brumbaugh walked effortlessly down the court and converted on a game-winning layup with six seconds left. Dug McDaniel could not get a shot up on the other end and time expired.

Coach Hardaway elected not to use a timeout in the final seconds and attributed that decision to a loss vs Tulane a few years ago. Hardaway said he drew up a zone beating play and that when Tulane played man, they could not get the look they wanted.

While Hardaway did feel he made the right call, he was not satisfied with the execution. “We just didn’t make the right read. I felt like we had two people, especially Quante, was right in front of me, wide open. And I can see where Dug was really trying to go make the play, but they were not going to let him get to that basket.”

Notable Stats

The Tigers finished shooting 20-56 (35.7%) from the field and 4-20(20%) from the perimeter. The Tigers out rebounded Tulane 40-25 and scored 14 second chance points to the Green Wave’s six. However, an offensive rebound for Tulane inside the final 40 seconds led to their three-point advantage.

What’s Next

The Tigers will travel to Birmingham to take on the UAB Blazers as they look to bounce back from today’s loss. Coach Hardaway believes that the team has a lot of fight left, and despite the “very sad locker room” the Tigers will look to improve back to 11-11 on the year. Tip off is set for Thursday at 8 p.m.