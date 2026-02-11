Two Memphis offensive linemen earn NFL Combine invites

The 2026 NFL Combine will be held on Feb. 23 to March 2 in Indianapolis and this year the Memphis Tigers will have 2 participants. Offensive linemen Chris Adams and Travis Burke have been invited to the event.

Chris Adams, 6-foot-5 277 lbs., started every game for the Tigers the past 2 seasons. He had an overall PFF grade of 64.7 this past season. That was a drop from the 81.8 grade he earned in the 2024 season at Memphis. Before Memphis, he played at Old Dominion.

Travis Burke, 6-foot-9 315 lbs., only spent one season at Memphis but he had a high PFF grade of 84.5. That was his highest PFF grade of his career in which he had stops at Gardiner Webb and FIU.

Last season Memphis had Seth Henigan and Roc Taylor who earned combine invites. Neither on got drafted. Time will tell if Adams or Burke will get drafted.