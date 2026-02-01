Whistles Play Role in Memphis' Loss to Tulane

Memphis lost to Tulane 78-76 at FedExForum, but the officials were arguably the story of the game.

Doug Shows, Joe Lindsay, and Byron Jarrett called a combined 49 fouls called between both teams.

“For us it was great, because we wanted to get to the line,” Penny Hardaway said on the officiating. “We were one foul from the penalty, and I told the team lets just keeping getting into the paint and making good decisions, and lets not get them close to the penalty.”

Hardaway said the next time he looked up Tulane still had six fouls, but Memphis was up to eight.

“You’ve got to be able to defend without fouling,” Hardaway said.

Tulane outshot Memphis 50 percent to 36 from the field, but the Tigers were able to stay in the game by shooting 32-38 from the free throw line. The Tigers shot just 28 percent from the field in the first half, but only found itself down by nine points despite Tulane shooting 52 percent.

Feb 1, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers guard Quante Berry (0) handles the ball against the Tulane Green Wave during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

“They were physical,” Quante Berry said. “We were up on the foul count 6-0, and then we started fouling a lot out of no where.”

Tulane guard Luke Rasmussen fouled out with 19:10 remaining in the game. Green Wave forward Scotty Middleton also fouled out. Both Rasmussen and Middleton reached five fouls in just 16 minutes of action.

Both teams combined to shoot 64 free throws. Despite Memphis making 12 more foul shots than Tulane, its poor performance from the field was the difference.

What’s Next

Memphis falls to 10-11 on the season and 5-5 in conference play. The Tigers will take on UAB on Thursday, Feb. 5 in Birmingham.