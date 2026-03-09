Women's Basketball HC Alex Simmons will not return

The University of Memphis announced today that Women’s Basketball head coach Alex Simmons would not return next season. Simmons had a 30-61 overall record and an 18-36 mark in the American Conference in her three years at Memphis.

Simmons has a $1.01 million buyout that Memphis will be on the hook for.

“Following a comprehensive evaluation of our women’s basketball program, we believe this is the right time for a leadership change,” said Memphis AD Dr Ed Scott. “We remain committed to building a program that competes at the highest level of our conference and reflects the pride and passion of the University of Memphis community. We have made meaningful investments in women’s basketball and are grateful for the strong support from our fans and donors. I want to thank Coach Simmons for her dedication to our student-athletes and for her service to the University of Memphis, and we wish her and her family the very best in the future.”

Woman’s Basketball chief of staff Shalon Pillow will assume oversight of the women’s basketball program until a new head coach is named.

The Commercial Appeal has reported that Memphis has retained firm Renaissance Search & Consulting to assist with the search to find Simmons’ replacement.