Scott Frost lands his QB1: Alonza Barnett III commits to UCF

UCF head coach Scott Frost just landed a game-changer.

James Madison quarterback Alonza Barnett III, the Knights’ top transfer portal target, has officially committed and signed with UCF following his weekend official visit to Orlando, sources tell UCFSports.com and On3. He’ll enroll for the upcoming semester and participate in spring football.

Barnett, the 2025 Sun Belt Player of the Year, becomes the headliner of what will be a large transfer class, giving UCF a dynamic dual-threat quarterback with the ability to completely transform an offense. His addition gives Frost, offensive coordinator Steve Cooper, and quarterbacks coach McKenzie Milton a centerpiece to build around, as the Knights look to add more portal talent at running back, wide receiver, and offensive line.

Barnett just wrapped up a breakout season at JMU, leading the Dukes to a 12-2 record and a berth in the College Football Playoff, where they fell to Oregon in the first round, 51-34. In his second year as the starter, and just months removed from a torn ACL, Barnett completed 216 of 370 passes (58.4%) for 2,806 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, while adding a team-high 15 rushing touchdowns and 589 rushing yards on 127 carries.

His versatility made him one of the most dangerous playmakers in the Group of Five. Whether it was extending plays with his legs, scrambling into open space, or throwing darts with his quick release and tight spiral, Barnett was the heartbeat of JMU’s offense and now he’ll bring that same edge to the Bounce House.

What makes Barnett’s story even more compelling is his resilience. After tearing his ACL in the 2024 regular season finale, he was cleared just days before the 2025 season opener and still put together one of the best years in program history.

A native of Greensboro, N.C., Barnett signed with James Madison in the Class of 2022 under former coach Curt Cignetti and spent four years with the Dukes. He’ll arrive at UCF with one year of eligibility remaining and the full confidence of a staff ready to hand him the keys to the offense.

This is a major win to kick off portal recruiting as the Knights look to make 30-plus additions.

