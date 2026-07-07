Alonza Barnett III joins ESPNU at Big 12 Media Days

Alonza Barnett III got his first taste of Big 12 Media Days on Tuesday, representing UCF during ESPNU’s coverage from The Star.

The Knights’ new quarterback spoke with ESPN reporter Sydney Jones about his first trip to the event, why UCF became the right fit after his time at James Madison and what has stood out about playing for Scott Frost.

Here’s what he had to say:

We’re joined by UCF quarterback, Alonzo Barnett III. AB, appreciate you joining us today. First Big 12 Media Days for you. How’s it been going so far?

“It’s been good. I mean, it’s a great experience just being here in Dallas. I’ve never been here before and seen The Star in person, so I’m loving it so far.”

You had a lot of opportunities after leading James Madison to the College Football Playoff. Why was UCF the right move for you this year?

“I’d say just, you know, the people, the family-like atmosphere. I really enjoyed my time at James Madison. So, you know, just inherently, I look for a little bit of James Madison in the places that I was recruited by and that’s what I felt the most at UCF.

“And that’s just off the field, on the field. I think Coach Frost and the rest of the staff, the pedigree that they have coaching quarterbacks is what struck me the most.”

Coach Frost has coached a ton of great offenses. So what’s just impressed you the most about him so far this off season?

“I mean, he’s really like a players coach. Like, that’s somebody that you’re willing to go out there and put your all on the field and put it on the line for. And he truly cares and builds relationships with everybody, not just on the field, but off the field as well.”

You’ve played a lot of football. You’ve won a lot of games. How has your experiences really just shaped you into the quarterback you are today and the leader you are in locker room?

“I think looking back on my career, I’ve been through a little bit of everything. I’ve been on scout team as a true freshman, redshirted. I’ve been benched and I’ve had an injury as well. And just being able to bounce back from all of that, I believe has led me to the position and really kept crafting me into who I am today.”

Building chemistry with your offense obviously doesn’t happen overnight. So how have you approached just being able to build that this off season and develop it over time?

“Especially, going into a new place, I’ve really tried to lead by my actions, show the guys that I care and really be an observer and learn, you know, what it means to be a Knight, what makes people click, what they like, what they don’t like, what they respond to. So I think that’s been my biggest thing, just observing and leading by action.”

The offseason is dwindling down here. So what can fans expect this fall from UCF?

“They can expect an exciting brand of football, a tough brand of football as well. And, you know, they’ll truly see how much we enjoy each other and the brotherhood that we have.”