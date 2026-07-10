Alonza Barnett opens up on UCF fit, Big 12 opportunity

UCF quarterback Alonza Barnett III joined Voice of the Knights Marc Daniels during Big 12 Media Days in Frisco, Texas, for a live radio interview on Tuesday’s The Beat of Sports, which airs on 96.9 The Game in Orlando.

Barnett discussed building chemistry with UCF’s wide receivers, what he likes about Scott Frost’s offense, why he chose the Knights, his early impressions of Orlando and what excites him about playing in the Big 12.

Here’s everything he had to say:

I know you’ve been working with your wide receivers and the drills you can. What’s it been like to connect with your group of pass catchers?

“Yeah, it’s been amazing. I’ve heard a lot about Speedy (Duane Thomas) and the returning guys, D-Wade (Dylan Wade), Waden (Charles), DayDay (Farmer) and a bunch of those other guys. But to be able to work with them in person and truly get to see what gets their gears grinding, how they operate day in and day out and what type of people they are, it’s been really refreshing to see that I’ve been surrounded by good people.

“And when you talk about people we brought in, like Josh Derry and Jonathan Bibbs and all those guys, they’re all on the same line as well.”

What do you like about Coach Frost’s offense that fits your game?

“It’s a really versatile offense. You have some under-center stuff. You have your RPO game.

“I think what I like the most is it’s really in the quarterback’s hands. A lot of trust and command is required from the quarterback, and that’s really what I’ve been the most comfortable with.”

You are new to this team, and yet you inherit a leadership role, both as a quarterback and somewhat as a veteran of college football. What does that mean to you when it comes to your role as a leader for this football team?

“It means the world to me. But at the same time, it feels weird because in my head, I still feel like that freshman who walked onto campus early in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

“But with great power comes great responsibility. That’s a quote people always refer to. For me, that’s what I’m the most comfortable with. I believe the God-given talents and abilities I’ve been given have led me to this position.

“And when you get in a position like this, you can’t cower. You have to maximize it.”

When you were going through the process of looking for a place to play your final season, what made the decision go toward UCF? What stood out?

“Obviously, the people. The people in the building. It’s a family atmosphere.

“You see Coach Beck with his son on the strength staff, Coach Duval with his son on the strength staff, and you see everybody with their kids around. That’s what I look for — comfort and a family-type atmosphere.

“Football is our job, and it’s serious. But you also want to have a little fun and know that the people to the left and right of you truly have your best interests at heart.

“Then when you talk about football, I think it’s obvious with the pedigree that Coach Frost has with building a powerful offense. Coach Milton played the position at a high level and is my position coach, and Coach Cooper is the brains of the operation. For me, it was a no-brainer. It was no doubt.

“And I love the location of Orlando as well.”

Any downtime for you this summer? Do you get a chance just to kind of chill a little bit?

“You get a chance to chill a little bit in the afternoons, but there’s still a lot of work to be done. The weekends are probably where I get most of my downtime.”

What do you like about Orlando since you’ve been a resident now?

“Shoot, it got off to a rough start. I had to bring down a puffer coat, and I was like, ‘What the heck is this? I thought they said Orlando was hot.’

“But I really like how it’s sunny. You can go out with flip-flops, shorts and a T-shirt every single day and not have to worry much. I mean, you have to take an umbrella with you, too, for the 3 o’clock rain. But I don’t think you can beat it.”

That tower is going to be done, and I’m sure you’ve heard people tell you about the Bounce House. Are you excited for the first game?

“Oh, yeah. Every time I ask somebody about the Bounce House, they say, ‘Now, the stadium shakes. The locker room doors open and close.’”

Are you happy with your rating on EA?

“I think I was like an 86. It’s cool. It’s a cool start, I guess.”

Does that motivate you or anything?

“No. I think it’s pretty cool to be able to say, ‘Hey, I’m a 90-something overall with these badges.’ But that doesn’t motivate me. It’s just cool to be on the video game that I played growing up.”

What are your thoughts on the Big 12? It’s a competitive league that has had six different champions in six years. Just from what you know about this league, what are you looking forward to?

“I’ve always seen the Big 12 from afar. Obviously, you’ve seen your Kyler Murrays and your Baker Mayfields of the world. I think what I like the most is how it’s been a really quarterback-friendly conference.

“You see a lot of throwing the football, which is something I’m comfortable with and something I’ve been looking forward to — showcasing that ability in my game.

“I’ve heard a lot. I’ve seen a lot. I’ve seen highlights. I like to watch highlights each and every week from school, so I love the Big 12. I’ve always loved the Big 12 from afar, so to be right in the midst of it is pretty cool.”