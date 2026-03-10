Brett Yormark: Big 12 ‘second-best league’ behind NBA, touts media value

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark, speaking Tuesday at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center prior to the start of the men’s basketball conference tournament, touched on national legislative efforts, the future structure of college sports, and the continued growth of the Big 12’s basketball product.

A major focus of Yormark’s remarks centered on the SCORE Act, proposed federal legislation aimed at creating a national framework for NIL rules and governance of college athletics. Yormark reiterated his belief that the bill represents the “best path forward,” citing provisions that include federal preemption of state NIL laws, limited liability protection for enforcement, and safeguards for student-athletes. He also voiced concerns about agents manipulating players into entering the transfer portal, noting that many athletes who transfer ultimately fail to find a new school.

Yormark also addressed the College Sports Commission participation agreement, which would formalize enforcement mechanisms around roster management, NIL and revenue sharing. While enforcement is already occurring under the current settlement framework, Yormark said a finalized agreement would provide additional authority and clarity.

On the basketball side, Yormark praised the Big 12’s competitive depth and said he expects eight to nine men’s teams and seven to eight women’s teams from the conference to earn NCAA Tournament bids. He again touted the conference’s strength, saying the Big 12 is “the second-best basketball league in America behind the NBA.”

The commissioner also highlighted strong television viewership numbers during the 2025-26 season. According to Yormark, 24 conference games topped one million viewers, with overall conference play viewership up 20 percent year-over-year for men’s basketball and 35 percent for women’s basketball. ESPN’s Monday night Big 12 window averaged 1.7 million viewers, a 100 percent increase from last season.

Those numbers, Yormark said, help position the conference well for the future as the Big 12 prepares to enter the media rights marketplace again in January 2030. By sublicensing games across multiple platforms such as TNT, CBS and Peacock, the conference is effectively “sampling” its product to potential future partners.

“You like me now,” Yormark said. “You’re going to love me when I become a free agent.”

Below is the full transcript of Yormark’s press conference.

Brett Yormark Press Conference

Opening statement:

“Welcome to the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament. We’re thrilled to be back here at T-Mobile Center as we host what I think is the best conference tournament in America. Kansas City has been incredible to us and I want to start by thanking the mayor.

“Mayor Lucas and I have become pretty friendly over the last couple of years and he’s a huge advocate of this tournament and he’s a huge basketball fan and it shows in all the things they’re doing for us in the community and in this building. I also want to thank the entire T-Mobile staff. They’re a lead at what they do.

“They were terrific last week and obviously they’ll rinse and repeat this week for our fans. I also want to acknowledge Kathy Nelson. Where’s Kathy?

“There she is. Kathy, you’ve been a terrific friend, an incredible advocate for the Big 12 and with everything you have on your plate, a small little thing called the World Cup, you continue to put us here and we appreciate it. We feel it.

“So thank you so much. Okay, I also want to thank ESPN for their coverage of last week and this week. They do an incredible job showcasing our programs but most importantly our student-athletes and I will say that I am extremely excited that College Game Day will be here this Saturday.

“I think it’s a further validation of who we are as a conference and we look forward to hosting them this coming Saturday. I also want to recognize our great coaches and student-athletes. It’s been a great season.

“They have both worked tirelessly to put the Big 12 at the elite status we’re at and just want to congratulate them and I also want to thank Phillips 66 for some of you that are relatively new. This is our 30th anniversary and they’ve been with us since day one entitling this tournament so we appreciate their support and look forward to a long future with them. And lastly, I want to acknowledge the media.

“You guys have been terrific to us and you you cover us in a big-time way and help us storytell and we appreciate all your support so thanks for being here. While I’m here to talk about basketball, I do want to talk about some of the national issues and I want to start there and then I’ll get into some basketball stuff. For me, rules and enforcement are my top priority.

“In fact, I just got off a call with the four commissioners. We speak weekly on all the issues that we’re facing at a national level and I reiterate to them every time I can that rules and enforcement are critical for us. Beyond that, last Friday some of you have asked me when you’ve seen me.

“I was in Washington. As you know, President Trump hosted a roundtable all about college athletics. It was an esteemed group that was there.

“I was honored to be in the room and I thought it was very constructive. It lasted for about two hours and coming out of that meeting, I think there’s real momentum for SCORE Act and we need it. I’ve said it before, I think the SCORE Act is the best path forward.

“It provides us with the meaningful guiding principles when you think about federal legislation. I’ve also said that while it’s progress, it’s not perfect. As I’ve said on a lot of different subjects, it’s step-by-step and you have to sequence these things but I do think the SCORE Act is a great first step forward.

“I also want to reinforce my desire to get a CSC participation agreement done and executed. I think that’s critically important. We are working tirelessly to get to the right place.

“The four commissioners are and hopefully we’ll get to the finish line sooner than later. We’ve also seen a lot of messaging coming out of the NCAA specifically about tampering and eligibility. Charlie Baker and I become very friendly.

“We speak often and I support the emphasis on clarity and accountability in those two areas specifically. I look forward to working with the NCAA to make sure that when it comes to tampering and eligibility, we can move in the right direction.

“I speak on behalf of the Big 12 Conference. We will continue to be part of the conversation as we try to solve some of these industry issues, which are critically important.

“Now back to basketball. I’m going to start with the women’s programs. They were phenomenal this season. As of yesterday, we have four Big 12 women’s teams ranked in the top 25. The energy from the regular season really transferred here to KC last week.

“It was a great tournament and great play by all of our teams. We witnessed some of the elite talent that you find across our conference. This year’s women’s championship game was the highest attended since 2013, so we’re making really great progress there.

“I do want to congratulate formerly West Virginia on their first conference title in nine years. TCU had a great, great performance and we look forward to seeing many of our schools in the NCAA tournament here in the next couple of weeks.

“From a big men’s basketball perspective, on the men’s side, and I’ve said this during media day as I’ll say it again today, we’re the second best basketball league in America behind the NBA and there is no doubt about it.

“All eyes are on Kansas City this week and we have credentialed more media for our tournament than we have in 14 years. So when I say all eyes are on KC, they’re here. Three of the top seven teams in the country are here in Kansas City this week and we have a nation leading five teams in the top 20.

“Arizona, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, and Texas Tech. We have one of the strongest freshman classes in college basketball and their impact has been felt across the season and I also think it’s indicative that and shows that big-time talent is voting yes for the Big 12.

“And while I don’t know who the number one pick in the NBA draft will be this year, I do know one thing. He plays for a Big 12 team, so I’m excited about that also.

“This season would not have been the success it was without our media partners. I said it during media days, we would be the most widely distributed men’s basketball conference in America and that played out and certainly exceeded my expectations when you think about marketing, promotion, and storytelling.

“Our TV ratings are up across the board for both men’s and women’s. I want to now get these numbers right, 24 men’s conference games have done over 1 million viewers and conference play viewership is up 20% year over year and 35% year over year for women. So conference play has been great, we’ve had a lot of ranked versus ranked games and it’s driven incredible viewership across all of our media platforms.

“And specifically ESPN’s Big 12 window on Monday evenings averaged 1.7 million viewers. That’s up 100% versus last year.

“I want to talk a little bit about national player of the year pushes. As we think about the postseason, I want to start off by recognizing players that I feel have earned the right to be considered national players of the year.

“I want to start off with BYU’s AJ Dybantsa. He’s had an outstanding year and should absolutely be part of those conversations. He currently leads the nation in scoring and is on track to be the first underclassman to lead the nation in scoring since 2021. He’s had a fabulous season.

“TCU’s Olivia Miles has recorded two 25-point triple doubles this season. There have only been four other D1 players to do that twice in a campaign this century. So she’s had an incredible season. She’s been dominant and clearly is deserving of national player of the year consideration.

“Iowa State’s Audi Crooks has been just as impressive, more than 2,000 career points in a record 89 games. And she’s also a player of the year contender.

“When I look at the depth and competitiveness of this league, my expectations for the NCAA tournament is that we should have a minimum of eight to nine men’s teams and seven to eight women’s teams in the field.

“I believe if you’re playing .500 basketball in conference play, you’ve proven you’re good enough to compete for a national title. That is not the case with other conferences. Four of the last six national championship games in men’s basketball have featured the Big 12 regular season champion or co-champion.

“TCU is on a five-game winning streak. West Virginia won two games against projected NCAA tournament teams in the last three games. Cincinnati has been a top 25 team, according to the analytics, since December.

“On the women’s side, Iowa State, Colorado, Utah, Arizona State, BYU, and Kansas all have the resumes to get into the field, without a doubt. In closing, I want to thank you all again for being here. I want to thank you for all your support throughout the season.

“I expect a great tournament this week, and I’ll take a couple of questions. Let’s start.”

Sam McDowell with the Kansas City Star. Brett, I appreciate you doing this. President Trump had mentioned during that meeting that going back to the old days or pre-NIL, is that feasible in your mind?

“Well, I never look back. I’m not that type of guy. I like to look forward, and I thought, like I said, that the meeting was very constructive.

“He’s due to put out an executive order, or at least he said he would, in a week’s time. We’re working very hard on the SCORE Act, so that’s really what I’m focused on.”

You’ve mentioned the SCORE Act a few times, particularly over the years. What are the elements of that that you find particularly appealing, and then also as a follow-up, you mentioned that potentially being a first step. What would be second, third, and so on?

“Well, we first have to get it, let me start with your second question. You got to first get it through the House, then you have to go to the Senate. So there’s a process there, and a sequencing, but first step is to get the bill dropped in the House.

“As it relates to some of the guiding principles of the SCORE Act, why I like it, it offers federal preemption. It offers limited liability protection, so we can enforce the rules, which we currently aren’t doing. It has great student-athlete protections.

“If you listen to some of my comments when I was in Washington, I spoke specifically about the agents, and what’s happening out there, and some of their egregious actions, getting our student-athletes and manipulating them and their families to get into the portal.

“And as we all know some of the numbers, about 40 percent of the student-athletes that get into the portal don’t find a home, and when they do keep transferring, they lose credits. So the purpose-driven nature of this industry, which is about getting a great education and preparing our student-athletes to be the best version of themselves, is being compromised, not by all agents, but by many.

“It also has a strong declaration that student-athletes are not employees, and I can tell you I meet with a lot of our student-athletes, and no one wants to be an employee. So I think on a base level, it does provide some of the things we’re looking for, and hopefully we can get that done. But thank you for your question.”

Alvaro Alvarez from Telemundo, Kansas City. So what is the feedback you have received from athletes, from coaches, from fans, regarding the new court, the new technology, and if you, how much you are, how pleased you are with this technology?

“Listen, when you innovate and you want to disrupt in a positive way, you’re never going to get 100% buy-in, okay? But I’ve received a lot of positive feedback, and you know, it’s interesting, whenever we innovate, we really encourage all key stakeholders, student-athletes, coaches, whoever, to give us their feedback, and we listen intently. So I’m very happy about where we are, but we’re monitoring that feedback, and we’re making the necessary adjustments where we can, but I’m very pleased.

“But thank you for your question, and most importantly, I’m happy you like it.”

Kevin Kinder with the Blue and Gold News. No matter what solution we’re talking about, SCORE Act, more enforcement, those things like that, it seems like the potential of litigation is the biggest threat to any of them. In your opinion, does a ban or a agreement not to sue the NCAA or whatever comes out of all of these things, is that a critical part of anything that will work?

“Well, I can’t speak to a ban, but I can speak that in the SCORE Act, it does give us limited liability protection, so that when we enforce, we’re not sued on every decision. So that’s why I feel very strongly about the SCORE Act.”

But then people suing for more eligibility, things like that, do those protections also have to…

“That would be part of the limited liability protection, so that the rules that we all sign up for, we can enforce. But by the way, that doesn’t stop anyone from suing. I mean, as we all know in life, you can sue anything or anyone, but that would give us the protections we would be looking for.”

Mitch Harper, KSL Sports in Salt Lake City. I’m just curious, you highlighted the impressive TV numbers, Big Monday and all the TV partners. What’s the end goal for the league to have so many different media partners tied to this basketball product? What’s the long-term vision of what you’re trying to get with the media partners?

“Well, it’s a great question. We have two primary media partners that we love and have done an incredible job for us in ESPN and Fox. We have worked with both on some creative and strategic sub-licensing, mostly on the basketball side, although ESPN sub-licensed some football to TNT.

“I’m a firm believer, if you like me now, you’re going to love me when I become a free agent. And I go back into the marketplace in January 2030 to negotiate a new TV deal. So effectively, we’re sampling right now with the Peacocks of the world and the TNTs in the world and the CBSs of the world so that they can get to know us on a different level and realize that we have great content that they’re going to want on their own when we get back into the free agency market.

“So a little bit of just test riding with them. And I think it’s worked out favorably this year, because if you think about our men’s basketball, we received unprecedented promotion this year in storytelling. Because when you aggregate those five players all focusing on our basketball product, good things can happen.

“And they did this year. But thank you for your question.”

Nathan Giese, Lubbock Avalanche Journal. You mentioned the College Sports Commission getting that agreement signed. What is kind of the hold up there at this point? And without it being signed, what power does that group actually hold without everybody agreeing to it in writing?

“Well, I mean, listen, we’re operating under the settlement agreement. And, you know, obviously, the CSC oversees roster and NIL and cap management. And they are investigating and enforcing today.

“But I think the participation agreement just takes it one notch further for us and really codifies it in a different type of way. And so I think the CSC is doing a good job right now, irregardless of participation agreement signed. But I’m a firm believer that we need one signed.

“And I think it just tethers together all those schools that have opted in for RevShare and that are using NIL Go. So I think it’s a critically important component. But we are enforcing now without it.

“But the plan is to get that thing signed and give Bryan Seeley and the CSC all the authority they need to go out and investigate and enforce at the highest levels.”

Bruce Pascoe there is on the Daily Star. I was wondering about the player availability reports, how they’ve gone. Do you guys have to enforce them? And maybe it’s just a one-off, but I remember there was a case where Kansas played Arizona. Bill Self said the day before the game he thought Peterson was 50-50, but they didn’t put him on there. And so I don’t know if that was any concern or are you more concerned about guys that are on there and then end up playing?

“I think it’s gone relatively well. And if it doesn’t hit my desk, then it’s gone pretty well. And nothing with availability reporting has hit my desk, although it’s a work in progress.

“But my colleague who runs basketball, Brian (Thornton), is here. Brian, if you want to address that, if there’s any more detail. That’s why I always have him next to me.”

Brian Thornton, VP of Big 12 Men’s Basketball

“Player availability reporting is something that we continue to monitor. You certainly mentioned the incident or the situation with Kansas and Arizona. It’s something that we have to continue to talk through. This is new for all of our institutions as well. They’re trying to figure it out.

“Understanding that player availability is about availability and not injury is a key component to think about. And if somebody’s available but they’re not injured, those are two different things. But it is a work in progress, as Brett said.

“It’s something that we’ll continue to look at next year. If there’s ways that we can sand the edges and to make it a better process for everybody, they’ll certainly be using it at the NCAA level. And we’ll see how it goes there.

“And if there’s things that we can glean from that, then that’ll help us make our process better going forward.”

Scott Springer, Cincinnati Enquirer. So some of these teams are not going to make the NCAA tournament. What is the exact verbiage of the agreement with the Crown? Is it the top two that don’t qualify?

“As it relates to the crown, the way that it works is it will be our two highest net teams that don’t make the NCAA tournament. You know, it is a contractual obligation we have with one of our very trusted partners.

“And we certainly look forward to our teams going there and representing in Las Vegas at a very, very good tournament.”

Back to Yormark

“Yeah, and I’ll say, listen, we want everyone to make the NCAA tournament. But the Crown is a great platform for our student athletes. I’ve worked very closely with Fox, as Brian has, and they put on an elite tournament last year and again this year.

“And so the teams that go out there, I think, are going to really have a great experience.”

What’s it say about your league that there’s so many teams that are in contention? Conceivably, some coaches could be coaching their last game. On the other hand, they could be making the tournament. It’s that competitive.

“Well, I mean, listen, I’ve said to start today that, you know, we’re the second best league other than the NBA in America. And I believe in the depth and parity of this conference right now. And you’re absolutely right.

“For a couple of schools, they can play their way in this week, which would be fantastic. And my expectations are that they’ll do that. So it’s an exciting time for the conference and we’ll see how it shakes out.

“But for those two schools that just miss, they’ll have a wonderful opportunity to go to Vegas and be part of a special tournament there at the Crown.”

Othello Richards, BYU Daily Universe. So there have been several instances where there have been derogatory chants towards the BYU basketball team and football team. You have imposed a $50,000 fine. Is to try to curb this activity or stop it?

“Well, let me let me start off by saying we have zero tolerance for that. And I speak to you both as the commissioner of the Big 12, but also as someone that has high integrity. And, you know, I’ve had those conversations, in fact, with my kids, because I think it’s a lot of education that needs to happen with some of the student athletes or student sections, because that’s where it’s coming from.

“And I told my kids candidly, you’re not coming home if you ever those words ever come out of your mouth, regardless of what they are. And I take it very seriously. And it’s a very personal thing for me.

“You know, I’m Jewish. I grew up in a very diverse background. I felt hate as a young man. And I didn’t like it. And I’m here based on those experiences and in my position to try to bring about change and change behavior. And that’s what I’m trying to do, along with my colleagues, the presidents and the ADs.

“And we have spent quite a bit of time and we’re going to spend more in our spring meetings on how we can be better. And I’m working very closely with Shane Reese, the president of BYU. We talk often about it because he knows it’s a very personal thing for me.

“And I’m embarrassed by it and not happy about it. But we need to do something about it. And we got to change behavior.

“And I think we are going to roll up our sleeves and dig in in our spring meetings and address it as a group, the presidents and the ADs. And I know and I’m very confident we will get to a better place. Thank you very much.”

Brent, I was just wondering those TV numbers, how much of that you guys made it clear you backloaded the schedule sort of after a lot of the big games after the Super Bowl. How much of that do you think translated in the ratings? And do you continue? Will you continue to do that?

“Well, listen, in any conference, whether it’s football, basketball or Olympic sports, you strategically lay out your schedule because you want to maximize and optimize viewership. So we weren’t the only ones to do that. Everyone does that.

“Okay. And Brian did a terrific job working with our TV partners, but everyone does that. The fact is we have a destination product and it’s all about appointment viewing.

“And when we have the kind of matchups, ranked versus ranked and big windows, which we’re a part of, people watch those games. Our schools have invested in their basketball product. It shows we’re competing at the highest levels.

“My expectation based on our success this season is that we’ll have at least one in the final four. And I want to win a national championship this year. But it starts with the regular season.

“And like I said, we’ve had great performances. Fans are gravitating to our product. But for me, it’s about winning national championships.

“And my expectations will do that this year.”

PJ Green, Kansas City Star. Just among some of the feedback that y’all have gotten about the court, just wanted to know the company claims that it’s better for athletes kind of just for the wear and tear. Just wanted to know kind of how y’all gathered that kind of feedback and just what you’ve heard from the women’s tournament.

“Well, I’m not an athlete really. So I can’t tell you because I haven’t been on the court if it helps in the wear and tear. And candidly, the student athletes haven’t been out there much, I think, to determine that.

“But I can tell you one thing. Every official last week came up to me and said, Brett, this is going to help me if we ever play on this court. Again, it’s going to help me prolong my career because it’s providing them some shock absorption for their knees.

“So I did hear that comment, you know, as it relates to the court and how it affects movement. Beyond that, I haven’t heard much, to be honest with you. But like I said earlier, we encourage all the key stakeholders from coaches to athletes to officials to provide us feedback.

“And we’re very intentional about that and we’ll react accordingly.”

