Carmelo Pacheco becomes first UCF returnee for 2026-27

Carmelo Pacheco will be back with UCF for the 2026-27 season, giving the Knights an early returning piece from this past season’s NCAA Tournament team.

The school announced late Friday via social media that Pacheco has signed a new revenue-sharing agreement with UCF, making him the first Knights basketball player with remaining eligibility to publicly announce his return.

A 6-foot-5 guard from Harrisonburg, Va., Pacheco transferred to UCF ahead of the 2025-26 season from Mount St. Mary’s, arriving with a reputation as a perimeter shooter.

Pacheco appeared in 31 games during the 2025-26 season and averaged 4.6 points per game. He shot 39.4 percent from 3-point range and knocked down 43 total 3-pointers.

His best scoring performance came in a win over Florida A&M, when he poured in a season-high 17 points. He also turned in one of his top shooting performances on the road at Texas A&M, knocking down a season-best five 3-pointers in that victory.

So far, only one UCF player — Chris Johnson — has entered the transfer portal.

Among the Knights’ regular rotation players, Jordan Burks, John Bol and Jeremy Foumena all have eligibility remaining.

A return for Jamichael Stillwell could also remain in play, depending on the outcome of pending court cases related to junior college eligibility or if the NCAA approves blanket five-year eligibility.