Wofford guard Cayden Vasko commits to UCF

UCF has added another experienced player out of the transfer portal.

Wofford guard Cayden Vasko announced his commitment to the Knights, giving Johnny Dawkins his second portal addition of the cycle. He joins Florida Gulf Coast transfer Isaiah Malone, who committed on Saturday.

The 6-foot-6 guard from Lowell, Indiana started all 32 games for Wofford this past season and earned third-team All-SoCon honors after averaging 10.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and a team-high 131 assists. He shot 39.9 percent from the field, 32.1 percent from 3-point range and a team-best 80 percent from the foul line, while also totaling 35 steals and nine blocks.

His assist-to-turnover ratio held the No. 1 spot for two weeks during conference play, and at the end of the season finished No. 5 in the nation.

Vasko handed out five or more assists 14 times this past season, scored a career-high 26 points at VMI, poured in 20 against The Citadel and posted a double-double against Furman.

Before his one season at Wofford, Vasko spent two years at Central Michigan and played a major role there as well. In 2024-25, he appeared in all 31 games and started every contest, averaging 7.4 points and 5.0 rebounds while leading the Chippewas with 46 made 3-pointers at a 39.0-percent clip. He also added 81 assists, 31 steals and 15 blocks.

As a freshman in 2023-24, Vasko played in 32 games with 31 starts and averaged 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds. Across his two seasons at Central Michigan, he totaled 359 points, 252 rebounds, 119 assists and 63 steals in 63 games, with 62 starts. Add in his Wofford season, and Vasko arrives at UCF with 95 career games and 94 starts at the Division I level.

Vasko played both point guard and shooting guard in high school, was a three-year team captain at Lowell High School and later spent a postgraduate season at Don Bosco Institute.