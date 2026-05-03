UCF lands Sarasota RB Connail Jackson after spring practice visit

Sarasota Cardinal Mooney running back Connail Jackson has committed to UCF, he announced Saturday after attending the Knights’ final spring practice at the Bounce House.

Jackson had previously named UCF, North Carolina and Virginia Tech as his top three schools, with official visits scheduled to Chapel Hill on May 29, Virginia Tech on June 12 and UCF on June 19.

UCF extended an offer to Jackson last August, and he made it up to Orlando to attend last year’s Space Game against Houston.

Connail Jackson.

The Knights are landing one of Florida’s most productive backs. As a junior, Jackson rushed for 2,452 yards and 39 touchdowns across 15 games, averaging a jaw-dropping 11.3 yards per carry. He helped lead Cardinal Mooney to a 14-1 record and a Class 2A state championship, capping the season with an MVP performance in the title game — a 52-28 victory over Jacksonville Bolles in which he rushed for nearly 200 yards and four touchdowns.

Among Jackson’s other Power Four offers were NC State, Purdue, Auburn, Louisville, Pitt, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Michigan State and Cincinnati.

Jackson becomes UCF’s third commit in the 2026 class, joining wide receiver Jamal Robinson Jr. and defensive tackle Noah Robinson, who also announced his commitment on Saturday.