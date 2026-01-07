Cooper Bassett expected to join UCF staff as tight ends coach

UCF is expected to hire Cooper Bassett as its new tight ends coach, a move first reported by Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.com and confirmed by UCFSports.com through a team source. Bassett coached Oklahoma State’s offensive line last season.

His addition to the staff will allow offensive coordinator Steve Cooper, who coached tight ends this past season, to step back from a position group and fully oversee the offense.

A former Oklahoma State tight end from 2009-12 and team captain, Bassett served as co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Utah State from 2023-24.

Cooper Bassett meets with Scott Frost prior to UCF’s home game with Oklahoma State on Nov. 22, 2025.

The Oklahoma native began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Missouri (2013-15) and Maryland (2016) before landing his first full-time position at West Texas A&M, where he coached the offensive line from 2017-20. From there, he moved on to Southeast Missouri (2021) and Sam Houston State (2022), also coaching offensive lines at each stop.

UCF’s tight end room returns Dylan Wade, Max Drag and Caden Piening, with additional help likely to come from the transfer portal.

The move is expected to be finalized in the coming days.