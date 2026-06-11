UCF sees major upside in basketball-to-football project Daniel Marcellinus

UCF’s latest offensive line addition is a big one — literally.

The Knights have signed Daniel Marcellinus, a 6-foot-11 offensive tackle transfer who spent his freshman season as a basketball player at Campbell. Marcellinus has never played competitive football, but UCF is betting on his size, strength, athleticism and upside as he makes the transition to the offensive line.

Marcellinus, originally from Asaba, Nigeria, will enroll at UCF this summer.

“He has three things you can’t teach,” said LaQuan Sanders, Marcellinus’ advisor and mentor. “He has size, he has strength and he has athleticism. On top of that, he’s a great kid.”

Sanders knows Marcellinus well. When Marcellinus came to the United States as a teenager, he lived with Sanders, who is based in Newark, N.J., and runs 1KSports. Sanders is well known as a coach and mentor in New Jersey youth sports and was recently inducted into the Newark Athletic Hall of Fame. He has a son, Kaj Sanders, who is a star safety at Rutgers.

Coming to the United States from Nigeria at the age of 16 to continue his basketball career, Marcellinus played high school basketball in California, then New Jersey and New York, including stops at Roselle Catholic in Roselle, N.J., and the Hoosac School in Hoosick, N.Y.

He eventually signed with Campbell, where this past season he appeared in two games, totaling two rebounds and a steal in six minutes before taking a medical redshirt in December due to what Campbell described as a “serious health issue.”

“He got the flu really bad and just kept trying to push himself,” Sanders said. “He wasn’t getting fluids in him, and he ended up passing out at practice. He was in the hospital for about three weeks. By the time he got back, there was only about a month left, so it didn’t make sense to come back and play.”

After entering the transfer portal in April, Marcellinus began exploring a move to football.

According to Sanders, it was not a completely new idea. Marcellinus had been interested in football previously, and Sanders said there had been a plan last year for him to play at Rutgers before he ultimately ended up at Campbell.

“He came back to me and said, ‘I really want to play football. Can you help me?’” Sanders said. “So I started taking him around to different camps, and he started getting visits.”

One of those stops was a showcase at Bergen Catholic, where UCF saw Marcellinus work out.

“They fell in love with him,” Sanders said. “They saw him work, they saw him move.”

That began UCF’s pursuit, led by offensive line coach AJ Blazek.

Sanders was already familiar with Blazek from his time at Rutgers, where Blazek coached from 2016-18. That connection helped, but Sanders said UCF’s consistent communication with Marcellinus played a major role in the decision.

“He built a connection with Coach Blazek,” Sanders said. “Him and Coach were talking almost every night. Coach and a lot of the staff were very attentive to him. Coach would hit him three or four times a day on FaceTime. He would be at a soccer game with his kids and still find time to give him a call and check on him.

“So Daniel felt like he had somebody he could lean on, somebody he could trust, somebody who believed in him. If he felt comfortable, then I felt comfortable.”

Marcellinus also visited UConn and made another trip to Rutgers, while Sanders said programs such as Ohio State and Penn State wanted to get a closer look. But Sanders believed UCF offered the right combination of opportunity, development and patience.

“My biggest thing is, I understand the game and I understand programs,” Sanders said. “UCF is in the Power Four now, but they’re still coming up in the Power Four. They’re going to give him that time and work with him. When you go to Ohio State or places like that, they’re looking to win right now, so they may not give him the attention he needs.”

That development piece will be important as Marcellinus is still learning football. Sanders said the biggest adjustment will be learning the basics of offensive line play, including cadence, footwork, technique and pass protection. But physically, Sanders believes Marcellinus already has rare traits.

Sanders said Marcellinus is around 330 pounds and does not carry much bad weight. He also described him as a “weight room junkie” and said his strength is already at a high level. He will turn 20 in August.

“He’s 6-10, 330 pounds, but he doesn’t look it at all,” Sanders said. “He’s a solid kid. He’s a weight room junkie. He squats almost 600 pounds. He’s already strong, so I don’t see people getting around him. Now it’s just learning the basics.”

While Marcellinus came to the United States as a basketball player, Sanders said his frame and skill set may fit football better than modern basketball, where many big men are expected to play away from the basket.

“They wanted him to get down to about 260,” Sanders said. “But when you don’t have that much body fat, it’s hard to get down to 260. He’s more of that Shaq type of basketball player. In today’s basketball, a lot of the big men are trying to be like Wemby, shooting threes and everything else. That’s not his game.”

Now, the focus shifts to football.

Sanders believes Marcellinus is more than just a long-term project. While acknowledging there will be a learning curve, Sanders believes Marcellinus has enough physical ability and intelligence to push for a role sooner than some might expect. He said Marcellinus will arrive in Orlando this month and begin summer school on June 24.

“He’s a very smart young man,” Sanders said. “He pays attention to detail. It’s just him learning the basics — cadence, moves and things of that nature. As quick as he learns that, I believe he can be on the field by the sixth game.”

That would be an accelerated timeline for any player, let alone one who has never played competitive football. But Sanders does not shy away from talking about Marcellinus’ upside.

He believes Marcellinus has professional potential if UCF develops him properly.

“My exact words to UCF were, if you coach him right, he’ll probably be the first first-round offensive lineman you’ve ever had,” Sanders said. “He has that it factor.”

The usual question with basketball players transitioning to football is physicality. Sanders said that will not be an issue.

“He’s not afraid of contact,” Sanders said. “One thing you worry about with basketball players coming into football is, are they tough enough? He’s definitely tough enough. That part is not a question.”

For Marcellinus, there is also a bigger motivation behind the move. His parents and siblings are still in Nigeria, and Sanders said Marcellinus has a goal of eventually helping bring his family to the United States.

“He has something to work toward,” Sanders said. “And when he goes through football workouts, he enjoys it. He says he likes it better than basketball workouts. That’s a good thing. He doesn’t have to get used to it. He’s actually enjoying what he’s doing.”

Now UCF gets the chance to see what it can turn him into.

“He wants the challenge,” Sanders said. “He wants to be coached. He wants to learn. And he believes UCF is where he can do it.”

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