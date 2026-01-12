QB Davi Belfort hits the portal; UCF down to three scholarship quarterbacks

UCF’s quarterback room just got a little thinner.

Davi Belfort has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a late and somewhat surprising move given the timing. The portal has been open for 10 days, and today marks the first day of classes for UCF’s spring semester. Belfort’s departure leaves the Knights with only three scholarship quarterbacks for the 2026 season.

Belfort had been expected to serve as the backup to incoming James Madison transfer Alonza Barnett III.

Belfort was a post-spring addition last year from Virginia Tech. He began the season as a developmental piece behind Cam Fancher, Jacurri Brown and Tayven Jackson, but ultimately ended 2025 as the No. 2 option after injuries knocked out Fancher and Brown. He served as the primary backup to Jackson throughout the final month of the year.

Sep 6, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Davi Belfort (10) is forced out of bounds by North Carolina A&T Aggies cornerback PeeWee Jones (29) during the second half at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

He saw action in six games, making his biggest impact on the ground. Belfort carried the ball 16 times for 94 yards and a touchdown, showcasing his mobility as a situational runner. He completed 4-of-6 passes for 53 yards, with one interception.

His most memorable sequence came during the final drive of the Space Game against Houston. Thrust into action after Jackson exited, Belfort led UCF down the field with 36 rushing yards before throwing an interception in the closing seconds as the Knights fell, 30-27.

A native of Brazil, Belfort is the son of two well-known public figures — former UFC fighter Vitor Belfort and model/entrepreneur Joana Prado — both of whom have large followings in Brazil.

With his departure, UCF is now down to three scholarship quarterbacks:

Alonza Barnett III – A one-year transfer from James Madison and the presumed starter in 2026

Dante Carr – Early enrollee freshman Minersville, Penn.

Rocco Marriott – Early enrollee freshman from Platte County, Mo.

Now the Knights will need to dive back into the portal to find a replacement, a task that becomes more challenging as many QBs still available are seeking starting opportunities. However, UCF can sell a strong case for being just one snap away from taking the field.

Since the 2021 season, UCF has not had a starting quarterback make it through an entire year. Injuries have consistently impacted the position, with 2025 being no different. Carr and Marriott hold promise, but ideally need some time before being relied upon as a presumed backup.