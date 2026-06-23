Former Kansas edge Dean Miller files suit against NCAA, aims to play for UCF in 2026

Former Kansas defensive end Dean Miller has filed a lawsuit against the NCAA in Orange County Circuit Court, seeking an additional season of eligibility that would allow him to play for UCF in 2026. And for the first time, his commitment to the Knights is now public.

The complaint, filed Monday by Fort Lauderdale attorney Darren Heitner, argues that Miller’s junior college season at College of the Canyons in 2021 should not count against his NCAA eligibility clock, citing COVID-19 restrictions that severely limited recruiting access for Southern California high school athletes during his senior year.

“His enrollment at the junior college was necessitated by circumstances beyond his control,” the complaint states. “Like many talented athletes in that region and during that period, Mr. Miller was denied the opportunity to showcase his abilities to four-year university recruiters due to state-mandated restrictions on athletic competition and in-person recruiting. Junior college was his only pathway forward.”

Miller’s situation echoes that of former Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, who won a similar lawsuit last year on the same legal theory, that his JUCO time should not count against his eligibility window. The complaint points to Pavia’s case and others as precedent the NCAA already established, then chose not to apply consistently to Miller.

At stake, according to the filing, is $300,000 in revenue-sharing and NIL compensation. Miller has signed a revenue-sharing agreement with the UCFAA for $200,000 — covering the period from July 1 through December 31, 2026 — conditioned on his eligibility to compete. A third-party NIL deal worth an additional $100,000 is fully committed but unsigned, pending confirmation of his eligibility.

“UCF elected to await resolution of the eligibility dispute before finalizing Miller’s formal enrollment,” the complaint notes, “but UCF is prepared to complete the enrollment process promptly upon confirmation of his eligibility, and enrollment can be accomplished on short notice.”

The NCAA denied UCF’s initial waiver request on April 28. In that denial, the NCAA determined that the blanket waiver extension granted to junior college transfers in December 2024 did not apply to athletes who exhausted eligibility in 2025-26, only to those who exhausted eligibility in 2024-25. UCF appealed, and the NCAA’s appeal committee issued an identical denial on May 28.

After playing in eight games at College of the Canyons in 2021, recording 20 tackles and 8.0 sacks, Miller transferred to Kansas, where he redshirted in 2022 before competing in all 13 games in 2023. He became a full-time starter in 2024, posting a career-high 6.0 sacks and 10.0 tackles-for-loss in 12 starts. In 2025 he started 11 games, finishing with 29 tackles, 1.0 sack and 4.0 TFLs.

He earned a 70.4 PFF grade in 2025 and a 67.9 in 2024.

The complaint acknowledges Miller had drawn Day 2 NFL Draft interest following the 2025 season, but that his draft stock declined by year’s end, creating additional incentive to seek another year of college competition at a higher-profile program.

There is a UCF connection to Miller. In 2024, current UCF edge rushers coach Mike Dawson was on staff at Kansas as an analyst, so if his injunction is granted, Miller would be reuniting with a familiar face at his new program.

Edge rusher is arguably UCF’s biggest question mark among all position groups. The Knights lost both starting edge rushers from last season — Malachi Lawrence, a first-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys at No. 23 overall, and Nyjalik Kelly.

Isaiah Nixon is expected to play a significant role, along with Sincere Edwards and Akron transfer Bruno Dall, though Edwards and Dall both missed spring practice recovering from injuries. Arkansas transfer Ken Talley and returner Aymeric Koumba are also in the mix.

With 23 career starts and 869 snaps, Miller would step into that room as the most experienced option on the depth chart.

The lawsuit, filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit in Orange County, seeks a preliminary and permanent injunction preventing the NCAA from enforcing its waiver denial and permitting Miller to compete in the 2026 season. The complaint also asks the court to block the NCAA from enforcing its Rule of Restitution, a bylaw that allows the NCAA to void records and levy penalties on institutions that allow ineligible athletes to compete pursuant to a court order that is later overturned.

The judge assigned is Diego Madrigal, who holds multiple degrees from the University of Florida.

Heitner’s firm has represented numerous college athletes in eligibility and NIL matters. The complaint cites a wave of recent court decisions across the country in which state and federal courts have granted preliminary relief to athletes in similar eligibility disputes against the NCAA. Heitner also represented Clemson wide receiver Tristan Smith, a former JUCO player who earlier this month was granted a temporary injunction to make him eligible for the 2026 season.

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