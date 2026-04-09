Duke Watson says UCF “felt like home” from the start

Duke Watson has something to prove.

After flashing big-play ability early in his career at Louisville before injuries slowed him last season, the explosive running back now enters 2026 with a fresh start at UCF and a chance to become a major weapon in Scott Frost’s offense.

Watson burst onto the national radar as a true freshman at Louisville in 2024, leading the country with an eye-popping 8.9 yards per carry. He finished that season with 597 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on just 67 carries, including a career-high 117-yard, three-touchdown performance on only 11 carries at Stanford.

He battled injuries in 2025 but still appeared in seven games, finishing with 158 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Watson arrived in college as a four-star recruit after a decorated high school career in Georgia, where he rushed for 5,541 yards and 74 touchdowns. Now healthy, he gives UCF an explosive, big-play threat.

“I feel like I have a lot to prove,” Watson said. “I’m coming back off an injury. I’m on a new team, new environment. I’m just ready to show the world Duke Watson. I’m just ready to work for UCF.”

Here’s everything he had to say following a recent spring practice:

You’re one of the newcomers to UCF this year. After getting in the portal, what was it about UCF that stood out to you that made you want to become a Knight?

“More like (Scott) Frost and (Jimmy) Beal. They made it seem like home as soon as I stepped on campus. It just felt like football. I loved the plan they had for me, and I just felt like that I can do great things at UCF.”

How would you describe both Frost and Trent Mossbrucker during the your portal recruitment? They said you’ve been on their radar for as long as high school, even before that. What was it like connecting with them and letting them know UCF was going to be your next home?

“I mean, I was very excited, really, especially because I used to work with Trent at Louisville. So, him, Trent, coming down here, it really just worked out perfectly for me. They already know my playing style, how I like to work, and it just felt perfect.”

What is your playing style? How would you describe it?

“Fast, physical, and downhill, really. I’m more of a team player, too. I love to protect the quarterback. I love to pass block. I’m an all-around player.”

What is it about this offense that you like so far?

“I like all the schemes. I like how they’re using certain players to put them in better positions. The players that are supposed to be gunning it up the middle, they’re gunning it up the middle. The players that are supposed to be taking it outside, they’re taking it outside. I feel like they know how to work a scheme.”

What’s it been like working with your fellow transfer, Landen Chambers?

“Working with Landen is great. He’s more of a bigger guy. Obviously, we’re two different playing styles, but I feel like that’s with the whole room. I just like working with the whole room. Everybody adds something different to the playing game, so I just love that about everybody.”

You made a major splash as a freshman. I know last year you were banged up a little bit. How excited are you for this opportunity to kind of flash and show your full potential this season at UCF?

“I feel like just starting all over again, but I know what I’m doing. The second time is the best time. This year, more of a vet. It’s going to be definitely a great year.”

What do you want to show? What are your goals? What do you want to show out there and prove to everyone now that you have the opportunity to become a featured back in this offense?

“Basically, I really just want to win a lot of games, like help my team just win a lot of games, go to the Big 12. Right now I’m really just more on helping the team for real, and I think that all comes together. That just comes with it.”

How do you feel like you’re becoming more well-rounded other than just breakaway speed?

“Showing my physicality really like back in the pass pro, and more of a running up between the A gap, I feel like showing that ability can definitely help me in the long run because I’m already a smaller back. So putting that on the display will obviously help me.”

What is it like learning from Coach Jimmy Beal?

“Coach Beal, great coach. It’s definitely fun. He keeps it fun. He keeps it entertaining. He always makes sure that we know everything, not just being a running back but being a smart running back, know what the wide receiver’s doing, know what the quarterback’s doing, know what the O-line’s doing. So I like that game, that aspect. It makes me an all-around player.”

What is your relationship like with Alonza Barnett? I don’t know if he played a role in your recruitment to come here or not, but what’s that relationship like?

“Man, Alonza’s great, very smart. We have a great relationship, actually. Him coming in from JMU, we played him last year. So getting to see him in full action, I already know what he’s about, what’s his game. So I’m very excited to work with him.”

What is Coach Cooper like?

“Coach Cooper, I can just say he’s probably more of a player coach. He knows how to put different players in better positions. I can say that.”

What has stood out from the younger running backs?

“To be honest, watching all of them work, it’s the whole room. The whole room has the same mindset. We like to see each other get better, each other strive. So just watching them get better and just watching them work, as young guys, it’s great. Swint, he’s been here. But I feel like Swint feels like me. He’s back off an injury. He’s excited to play football again.”

What can you tell the fans about this running back room and what you may expect this next season?

“A lot of touchdowns and a lot of yards.”

What role did Trent Mossbrucker play in terms of your relationship you had with him in terms of your recruitment? How close were you guys at Louisville?

“I seen Trent from time to time. He recruited me because he was one of the recruiting coordinators there. So I obviously knew Trent. But we used to definitely keep in touch. But we started talking more when I hit the transfer portal to come here. So, yeah, that’s when our relationship kind of built.”

Did you grow up playing running back? Did you settle into that into high school? What’s your background with the position? And what are some of the favorite players you grew up kind of emulating?

“Okay, so I always played running back. My favorite running back was Todd Gurley and Sony Michel who went to Georgia. Those were my favorite two running backs. Just playing running back, I just like to score. I just like to hear the band play. It’s my thing.”

What’s a successful season for you?

“Most definitely winning the conference championship. Like I said, I think the more games you win, the more games you help your team win, I think the self-accomplishment comes with it.”

What about some of the younger guys in the room, how have they been developing?

“I feel like they all learn fast. Kaj, Art, yeah, they all learn fast. You can tell they’ve definitely been in a good scheme before in their high school. So, they’re fast learners. But I like them all. Swint, like I said, he’s coming back off an injury. He’s ready to play football.”

Tell us about the culture here.

“Very great. Coach Frost, he definitely put us in situations where we get to learn our teammates, get to learn the coaches. We have teams, like different teams, where you can be on the team with an O-lineman, a kicker, anybody. You just get to learn your teammates, how they act, and they get to learn you. And I think that brings a team together and makes the culture shoots up through the roof 100 times more.”

What is Coach Frost like? Just kind of getting to know him over these last few months during your recruitment and all that. How do you like him?

“Great guy. Always around, enthusiastic. I love his team meetings. He makes us go up, show all the talent off. It’s my first time in an environment like this. He always makes it seem like a family-oriented place.”

What was your talent?

“I flipped. I only know how to do a back flip.”

Can you do it in pads?

“Yeah, I can. You’ll probably see it in spring.”

What was one of the coolest talents that you saw in one of those meetings?

“We had a DJ. The kicker, Will (Stone). He DJed for us. Had a little set up there. It was pretty cool. Turned the lights off. Gave us a concert.”

How excited are you just looking forward to this season? New opportunity. You have a chance to really do something. How much are you looking forward to it?

“This is probably one of the most exciting football seasons in my career. Probably even playing football because I feel like I have a lot to prove. I’m coming back off an injury. I’m on a new team, new environment. I’m just ready to show the world Duke Watson. I’m just ready to work for UCF.”

What was the injury, if you don’t mind me asking?

“Just the ankle. Low ankle sprain.”

Feeling good now?

“Great.”

You said the second time’s the best time. Do you feel overlooked? Especially when you hit the portal, did you feel like you had something to carry yourself with, motivation?

“Yes, sir. I knew I had a little film to back me up, a couple of accolades to back me up. Hitting the transfer portal was just to go to a school who’s more like a player type school.”

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