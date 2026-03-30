UCF adds transfer TE Dylan Burk in late portal move

UCF has made a late addition out of the transfer portal.

Dylan Burk, a 6-foot-7, 255-pound tight end, signed with the Knights on Monday.

A former quarterback at Merritt Island High School, Burk signed with Sam Houston State last year and made the transition to tight end. As a true freshman in 2025, he appeared in 12 games and caught six passes for 55 yards, averaging 9.2 yards per reception. Sam Houston finished 2-10.

Burk played 225 offensive snaps during his freshman season. According to PFF, he posted a 45.5 overall offensive grade, 64.2 pass-blocking grade and 41.1 run-blocking grade.

He is expected to enroll at UCF for Summer A, with classes beginning May 12.

Burk is set to become the sixth tight end on UCF’s roster, joining returners Dylan Wade, Thomas Wadsworth and Caden Piening, along with newcomers Grayson Brousseau and Brooks Hall.