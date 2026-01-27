Final Rivals Rankings: UCF signee Rocco Marriott finishes as nation's No. 15 QB
UCF has added Tennessee State transfer Kyle Hicks, the highest-graded long snapper in FCS last season per PFF. Hicks fills a major specialist need...
UCF has added late-cycle wide receiver Jordan Nunuha from Hawaii’s Saint Louis School. “It just felt like home,” Nunuha said of his official visit....
UCF landed a key addition to its secondary with the signing of Idaho transfer Matt Irwin, a former high school quarterback who transitioned to safety...
UCF flipped one of the portal’s most explosive receivers in Louisiana-Monroe’s Jonathan “SlimJim” Bibbs. The redshirt freshman brings three years of...
Michigan State center Cooper Terpstra has committed and signed with UCF following his weekend visit to Orlando. The 6-foot-4, 313-pound lineman...
UCF has landed a high-upside safety out of the transfer portal in Kahmel Johnson, a first team All-Conference performer from Division II Wayne State...
UCF has secured its quarterback. Alonza Barnett III, the 2025 Sun Belt Player of the Year who led James Madison to the College Football Playoff, has...
With the transfer portal opening in less than 24 hours, quarterback dominoes are expected to fall quickly....
UCF is one of three scheduled visits for this Division II defensive lineman....
UCF signed two running backs on National Signing Day: South Florida speedster Kaj Baker and Jacksonville-area standout Arthur Lewis. Scott Frost...
UCF coach Scott Frost broke down his two quarterback signees, Rocco Marriott and Dante Carr, during National Signing Day. Marriott, a four-star from...
Scott Frost signed 13 players on National Signing Day, including four-star QB Rocco Marriott. With the portal set to open, UCF saved room to add more....
UCF head coach Scott Frost met with media on National Signing Day to discuss his first full recruiting class since returning to Orlando. Frost shared...
UCF welcomed 13 players into the program on National Signing Day, a smaller class in anticipation of another big portal year. Coach Scott Frost talked...
National Signing Day begins Wednesday, though the early signing period stretches through Friday. UCF enters with a smaller class, choosing to reserve...
UCF’s dramatic 17-14 Senior Night win over Oklahoma State made a major impression on visiting recruits. The Knights hosted a group that included...
Da’Mare Williams, a physical 6-foot-3, 205-pound safety from Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College, was an official visitor for UCF's Senior Day game...
UCF scored a major recruiting victory on Saturday, landing a commitment from four-star 2026 quarterback Rocco Marriott. The Missouri standout chose...
Four-star wide receiver Tyren Hornes released his top five schools on Thursday, and UCF made the cut....
UCF is preparing for a major recruiting weekend as the Knights host Oklahoma State on Senior Day. Official visitors, committed prospects and top...
Despite a heartbreaking 30-27 loss to Houston, UCF’s annual Space Game delivered an impression on recruits in attendance....
UCF is set to host close to 40 high-level recruiting targets for Friday's Space Game vs. Houston....
UCF is looking to the junior college ranks for help in the secondary....
UCF 2026 running back commit Arthur Lewis attended the Knights' 45-13 homecoming win over West Virginia. The Bartram Trail star, who enrolls in...
UCF has extended a scholarship offer to one of the Midwest’s most prolific quarterbacks. Rocco Marriott, a Class of 2026 signal caller from Platte...