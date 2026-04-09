“A Dream Come True”: Gabe Lazo introduced as UCF women’s basketball coach

Gabe Lazo couldn’t hold back the emotion at his introductory press conference Thursday, describing the moment as “a dream come true” while outlining an ambitious vision for UCF women’s basketball.

Just days after being hired to replace Sytia Messer, Lazo took the podium and laid out an emotional, energetic vision for how he plans to rebuild the program.

The Miami native spoke at length about family, community, culture, recruiting and competing in the Big 12, while also making it clear he views UCF as a long-term destination rather than a stop along the way.

“This is not a stepping stone place for me,” Lazo said. “It’s a destinational spot for me.”

Lazo arrives in Orlando with a résumé that has quickly elevated him into one of the rising names in the profession. Most recently, he spent the past two seasons at Tennessee, helping the Lady Vols reach two NCAA Tournaments, including a Sweet 16 appearance in his first season in Knoxville. Prior to that, he was the associate head coach at Mississippi State, where he built a strong reputation as a defensive strategist and relentless recruiter.

He also has a core staff already in place. Former Stetson head coach Lynn Bria — who previously led UCF to an Atlantic Sun Tournament title in 1999 — is joining the staff, along with Bett Shelby from SMU, Josh Theis from Tennessee as assistant coach/video coordinator, and Mollie Patmore as director of operations.

“We have the right people in place,” he said. “The staff that we have together is really the key.”

A Florida hire with a personal connection

Lazo repeatedly referenced his roots in South Florida, his path from the high school ranks to the Power 4 level, and the people who helped shape him along the way. He also became emotional several times while talking about his mother, whom he said raised him on her own and nearly passed away three years ago.

“She’s my why,” Lazo said. “It motivates me to keep fighting in life.”

Before taking the stage for his introductory press conference, @CoachGabeLazo embraced his mother, Adela, who raised him as a single mom.



“You guys don't understand. That lady sacrificed everything for me; from the moment she got pregnant, she sacrificed it all,” Lazo said. pic.twitter.com/L33pYbZu7X — Bryson Turner (@itsBrysonTurner) April 9, 2026

Lazo said he believes “you win with people in life,” and he wants that same philosophy to define the program he is building at UCF.

“This program is going to be about family,” he said. “And it’s not a word that we’re going to say in a huddle, it’s something that we’re going to demonstrate.”

Lazo also emphasized that being back in Florida matters to him on multiple levels. Beyond simply returning to his home state, he said taking over at UCF gives him the chance to build something meaningful in a place that reflects both his background and values.

“The community here of Orlando, I’m from this state,” Lazo said. “There’s a lot of pride, a lot of pride to get us back to competing for championships.”

Seeing an opportunity at UCF

Photo by Kevin Reis

UCF is coming off a disappointing four-year run under Messer, who was dismissed March 30 after posting a 49-69 overall record and a 10-44 mark in Big 12 play over the Knights’ first three seasons in the league. Lazo now takes over a program in need of a reset, and he acknowledged the task in front of him.

“We’re going to reenergize this program,” he said. “There’s a lot of opportunity. It’s one of the best leagues in the country. Being here, being from Florida, look at the support. Look how many high school coaches are here. Look at some of the top AAU coaches in the country are here. This is a combination of players, culture. But you could do it here at a very high level.”

He added UCF’s location can be a major selling point in building a roster.

“Orlando’s a beautiful place, the weather,” Lazo said. “A lot of kids want to come here just because it’s a beautiful place. The conference, the Big 12, our staff … our administration’s unbelievable. It’s an opportunity to come and impact, opportunities to play, to build, and that’s fun.”

Portal-heavy rebuild already underway

Like virtually every new coach taking over a roster in April, Lazo knows the transfer portal will play a major role in shaping the 2026-27 team.

Recruiting, he said, effectively began the moment he arrived.

“Recruiting, it starts tomorrow,” Lazo said. “We’re going to be extremely busy the next couple days with recruiting… Now with the portal, you can turn your roster around and you can be as competitive as you possibly can,” Lazo said. “We have a good mixture of returners, and we’re going to add some key pieces to it and just be as competitive as we can.”

Asked if the portal is now a coach’s best friend, Lazo laughed and admitted it can be both helpful and complicated.

“Right now, it can be my worst enemy as well,” he said. “But right now, for me, being able to go into the portal and build a roster, it’s crucial.”

More of a “connector” than recruiter

Lazo has earned a strong reputation nationally as a recruiter, especially after helping Tennessee sign the nation’s top-ranked 2025 recruiting class and ESPN’s No. 1-ranked transfer portal class. Across his four seasons at Mississippi State and Tennessee, he helped land 11 ESPN SportsCenter Next 100 prospects.

But on Thursday, he pushed back a bit on the label.

“I hate the word recruiter,” Lazo said. “I think it’s such a transactional word. I’m a connector. I’m about transformational relationships.”

He said his style is less about salesmanship, and more about real relationships and accountability.

“It’s about being honest and really caring for people,” Lazo said. “And when they come, you push them. Discipline is the biggest form of love.”

That same philosophy extends to high school coaches and grassroots relationships in the state. Lazo made a point on Thursday to acknowledge the high school and AAU coaches in attendance, and he outlined several ideas for reconnecting the program to the local basketball community.

He said he wants UCF to host free team camps and free clinics for coaches, with the broader goal of making the program feel accessible and connected.

“I want them all to know this is their home,” Lazo said. “In order to get, you have to give.”

A blue-collar identity

Lazo said fans should expect a blue-collar team built around defense, rebounding, toughness and pace.

“We’re going to be a blue-collar team,” Lazo said. “We’re going to take charges. We’re going to dive for loose balls. We’re going to defend. We’re going to rebound. All the things that are controllables, we’re going to do them.”

That mentality reflects the defensive identity Lazo helped cultivate at previous stops, particularly at Mississippi State. He said defense is the most reliable thing a team can carry with it every night, regardless of whether shots are falling.

“Your defense always will travel with you,” he said. “So always pack it up.”

Lazo said he wants UCF to pressure the ball, disrupt opponents and then turn stops into transition opportunities.

“We want to dictate and disrupt,” he said. “Then we want to rebound and run. And we’re going to run.”

He also acknowledged that playing faster will require improved conditioning.

“Offensively, we’re going to play much faster,” Lazo said. “So we got to get in better shape.”

Building a fan base and embracing Orlando

Lazo also spent considerable time talking about fan engagement and community building, which will be a major part of his approach from the beginning.

“Something that really attracts me to UCF is the population of Hispanic students,” Lazo said. “I speak Spanish. And I think we can connect.”

He said the program needs to be visible, accessible and invested in the community if it wants to grow consistent support.

“We got to get in the community. We got to get in with these students,” Lazo said.

Lazo said he wants UCF women’s basketball to feel welcoming and interactive, including autograph sessions after games and more direct community outreach.

“When you open up to people and you build a real connection, people feel like you care,” he said. “And that’s how you bring them in.”

Historic significance of the hire

One of the more notable moments of the press conference came when Lazo spoke about the broader significance of his hiring.

“I’m excited to be the first Latino Power Four head coach,” he said.

Lazo said that distinction carries real meaning to him, especially given his background and the path he took through the profession. He said he hopes his rise can serve as inspiration not only for young people, but also for coaches working at the high school level who may see themselves reflected in his journey.

“To be the first Power Four Latino head coach, it’s really going to inspire so many people,” Lazo said. “It’s also going to inspire high school coaches that are coming up because now they see someone that was in their shoes.”

He closed his opening statement with a direct message in Spanish.

“For all my Hispanic people who have dreams, si se puede,” Lazo said. “Tu sueño, se puede.”

In English, that translates to, “Yes, you can do it. Your dream is possible.”