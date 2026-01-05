Massive win for UCF Defense as Horace Lockett withdraws from Transfer Portal, returns to Knights

UCF’s defensive line just picked up a major victory.

Defensive tackle Horace Lockett, who entered the transfer portal on Jan. 2 and quickly became one of the most sought-after defensive linemen available, has decided to withdraw from the portal and return to UCF for the 2026 season.

Lockett announced the move on social media with a graphic that stated, “I’m happy to be here. Let’s go!” His agent also confirmed the decision to On3’s Pete Nakos. The announcement comes after Lockett spent the weekend visiting Nebraska and Notre Dame and had additional high-profile visits lined up with Ohio State, South Carolina and Ole Miss. Those trips have now been canceled.

This is a massive boost for Alex Grinch’s defense as Lockett’s return helps solidify the interior defensive line and gives UCF a proven, high-upside player who was just beginning to scratch the surface of his potential before injury struck.

Breakout cut short in 2025

Lockett, who is 6-foot-2 and 305 pounds, transferred to UCF from Georgia Tech ahead of the 2025 season and quickly made his presence felt in the non-conference slate. His performance in the Week 2 showdown against North Carolina was particularly impactful—he tipped a pass that was intercepted and posted an 86.9 PFF grade, one of the top marks by a UCF defender all season.

That earned him a starting role heading into UCF’s Big 12 opener at Kansas State, but disaster struck when he suffered a torn pectoral muscle in that game. The injury required season-ending surgery, and Lockett was sidelined for the remainder of the year.

Despite the abbreviated campaign, Lockett tallied 13 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and one sack across four appearances. He will be a redshirt senior in 2026 but is expected to receive an additional year of eligibility via a medical redshirt, potentially giving him two more years.

He is not expected to participate in spring practice as he continues to rehab from the injury, but the expectation is that he will be full-go by summer.

His return is welcome news for defensive tackles coach Kenny Martin, who will now retain two starter-level players in Horace Lockett and RJ Jackson. While the position group has seen some portal attrition—most notably John Walker, Rodney Lora, and Derrick LeBlanc—UCF is expected to add more reinforcements during the current transfer window.

