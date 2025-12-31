How the Transfer Portal Will Work: A Primer for UCF Fans

How the Transfer Portal Will Work: A Primer for UCF Fansby: Brandon Helwig24 minutes agoUCFSportsRead In AppOct 18, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Central Florida Knights head coach Scott Frost leads the team on to the field prior to a game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn ImagesA look at how the transfer portal will actually work when it opens Jan. 2, what’s happening behind the scenes, and how UCF plans to navigate a pivotal stretch in Scott Frost’s rebuild.