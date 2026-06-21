UCF Basketball completes 2026-27 roster with commitment from Brooklyn guard Jahda Swann

UCF has filled its final roster spot for the 2026-27 season.

Class of 2026 guard Jahda Swann announced his commitment to the Knights on Sunday, giving Johnny Dawkins and his staff one more high school addition to close out the offseason.

Swann, a 6-foot-4 guard from Brooklyn, played his senior season at The St. James Academy in Virginia. He will be among three high school players in the Knights’ incoming class that also includes Montgomery (Ala.) forward Ladarius Givan and Pittsboro (N.C.) forward Dylan Mann.

Before making the move to The St. James Academy, Swann put together a standout junior season at Thomas Jefferson Campus in Brooklyn. He was named the 2025 NYSSWA AAA Player of the Year after helping lead the Orange Wave to a PSAL City championship.

Swann averaged 25.5 points, 12 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game during that season and carried that production into his senior year at The St. James Academy, where he led the team in scoring at 16.5 points per game.

Swann, who was previously committed to Hofstra, held offers from programs such as UNLV, Mississippi State, Providence, Kansas, George Mason and Manhattan throughout his recruitment, according to ZagsBlog. He was offered by UCF in February.

His commitment also completes UCF’s 15-man roster for the 2026-27 season.

UCF will return five players from last season: guards Carmelo Pacheco, Arturo Dean and Tanner Jones, along with centers John Bol and Elijah Hulsewe.

The Knights also added seven transfers this offseason: FGCU forward Isaiah Malone, Wofford guard Cayden Vasko, North Carolina A&T forward Lewis Walker, Charleston guard Mister Dean, New Orleans center Churchill Abass, Boston College forward Jason Asemota and Tarleton State guard Dior Johnson.