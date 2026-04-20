UCF adds Miami WR Jamal Robinson Jr. to 2027 class

UCF has landed another piece for its 2027 recruiting class.

Jamal Robinson Jr., a three-star wide receiver from Mater Academy Charter in Miami, announced his commitment to the Knights on Monday.

Earlier this year, Robinson named Appalachian State, Florida State, Indiana, Missouri, Pitt, South Florida, Syracuse, West Virginia and UCF among his leaders. He recently visited Missouri.

Back in February, he scheduled his official visit to UCF for the weekend of June 12. He is being recruited by Sean Beckton.

Robinson is UCF’s second commitment for the 2027 cycle, joining quarterback Logan Flaherty.