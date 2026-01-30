Skip to main content
UCF
Join Now

Jamichael Stillwell anchors UCF’s rise in the Big 12

UCFSportsOn3by: Brandon Helwig45 minutes agoUCFSports
IMG_6648

Senior forward Jamichael Stillwell has emerged as a cornerstone of UCF Basketball in the program's first Big 12 season. The 6-foot-8 transfer from Milwaukee is averaging 12.5 points and a team-high 7.9 rebounds while providing the Knights with relentless energy, leadership, and physicality in the paint. Stillwell and head coach Johnny Dawkins shared insight on his journey, impact, and mindset during Thursday night’s Knight Talk ahead of UCF’s Space Game showdown with No. 11 Texas Tech.

Join for $1
then billed annually
UCF Sports
+
+
One subscription: The best UCF Knights coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.