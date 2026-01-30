Jamichael Stillwell anchors UCF’s rise in the Big 12

Senior forward Jamichael Stillwell has emerged as a cornerstone of UCF Basketball in the program's first Big 12 season. The 6-foot-8 transfer from Milwaukee is averaging 12.5 points and a team-high 7.9 rebounds while providing the Knights with relentless energy, leadership, and physicality in the paint. Stillwell and head coach Johnny Dawkins shared insight on his journey, impact, and mindset during Thursday night’s Knight Talk ahead of UCF’s Space Game showdown with No. 11 Texas Tech.