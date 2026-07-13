Jamichael Stillwell sues NCAA for fifth season, potential UCF return

Former UCF forward Jamichael Stillwell is fighting to come back for one more season, and he’s taking the NCAA to court to do it.

Stillwell was one of 16 plaintiffs named in a lawsuit filed in Cobb County, Georgia, seeking an emergency injunction that would grant him a fifth year of eligibility for the 2026-27 season.

Attorney Darren Heitner announced Stillwell’s involvement Monday. Heitner is working with Ryan Downton, one of the attorneys of record in the case and the attorney who previously represented Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia in his successful eligibility challenge against the NCAA.

The complaint, filed July 9, specifically states that Stillwell may return to UCF if granted another season and that the Knights have a roster spot available for him. The plaintiffs are also asking to be classified as “Designated Student Athletes,” if necessary, so they would not count against their schools’ roster limits.

On May 24, Stillwell posted a message on X that indicated he was working on a return, however that post has since been deleted:

“KNIGHT NATION if the NCAA grant me my 5th year I’m coming back home. Y’all got my word. #KnightNation4L #ChargeOn.”

Stillwell was one of UCF’s most important players during its run to the NCAA Tournament this past season, averaging 11.6 points and 8.2 rebounds. He finished with nine double-doubles and ranked second in the Big 12 with 3.35 offensive rebounds per game.

For a retooled roster that will again feature a large group of newcomers, bringing back Stillwell would give Johnny Dawkins a proven Big 12 forward who already knows the system and can immediately provide scoring, rebounding and physicality around the basket.

Stillwell caught between two systems

The NCAA approved a new age-based eligibility model in June that generally allows athletes who enroll in college by the academic year after their 19th birthday to compete during a continuous five-year window. The changes eliminate seasons-of-competition limits, traditional athletic redshirts and many previous waiver categories.

However, the NCAA’s transition plan states that players who used their final season of competition during the 2025-26 academic year do not receive additional eligibility. Current players who still had eligibility remaining after the season may be evaluated under either the previous rules or the new model, whichever is more favorable.

That leaves Stillwell and the other plaintiffs on the outside.

The lawsuit argues that players who graduated from high school in 2022 were caught between two systems. Early in their careers, they competed for playing time and roster spots against older athletes who received an additional season because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver. Now, as the NCAA moves permanently toward a five-year model, the same Class of 2022 players are excluded from receiving the additional season.

The complaint claims that distinction violates the NCAA’s contractual duty of good faith and fair dealing under Georgia law. It also alleges violations of the Georgia Fair Business Practices Act based in part on the NCAA allowing some former professional basketball players to enter college without all of their professional competition counting against their eligibility.

Stillwell’s case includes another argument because his first two seasons were played outside the NCAA.

He began his college career at Miami Dade College during the 2022-23 season and played at Butler Community College in 2023-24. He then transferred to Milwaukee for the 2024-25 season before transferring to UCF.

The lawsuit argues that Stillwell’s two junior-college seasons should not count against his NCAA competition limit, particularly when the NCAA has permitted athletes with professional experience to begin or resume their college careers without counting each professional season against them.

“If the NCAA treated community college competition as it treats professional basketball, those seasons would not have counted against his competition limit and he would be eligible for the 2026-27 season,” the complaint states.

That is similar to the argument Pavia used to obtain an injunction allowing him to play an additional season at Vanderbilt. Pavia successfully challenged the NCAA’s decision to count his junior-college competition against his eligibility.

Stillwell and the other plaintiffs are requesting immediate action because college basketball rosters are being finalized and players have already begun reporting for summer practices.

Heitner is also representing former Kansas edge rusher Dean Miller, who filed a separate lawsuit in Orange County seeking another season based on his junior-college experience. Miller has committed to play football at UCF if he is granted eligibility.