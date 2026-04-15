Jamichael Stillwell enters Transfer Portal, could still return to UCF

Jamichael Stillwell is entering the transfer portal, but the door is not fully closed on a return to UCF.

Stillwell announced on social media Wednesday afternoon that he is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal as he pursues an additional year of eligibility, while also leaving open the possibility of returning to the Knights.

“After careful thought and discussions with my family, I have decided to enter my name into the NCAA Transfer Portal as I pursue an additional year of eligibility, while maintaining the option to return to UCF,” Stillwell wrote in his statement.

The UCF forward was listed as a senior during the 2025-26 season, but there remains some uncertainty surrounding his eligibility outlook. Stillwell played two years of junior college basketball at Miami Dade College and Butler Community College before spending one season at Milwaukee and one at UCF.

Ongoing court cases involving junior college years not counting against NCAA eligibility could potentially open a path for Stillwell to play another season. There has also been discussion surrounding the possibility of the NCAA eventually approving a blanket five-year eligibility model, though that decision may not come for several months.

Feb 8, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; UCF Knights forward Jamichael Stillwell (4) shoots against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

If Stillwell is able to secure another year, he would likely be one of the more productive returning options on the market — whether that ends up being at UCF or elsewhere.

In his lone season with the Knights, Stillwell appeared in 31 games and made 30 starts, averaging 11.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. He quickly became one of UCF’s most important frontcourt pieces, bringing a physical presence on the glass and consistent interior production.

Stillwell finished the season ranked 25th nationally and second in the Big 12 in offensive rebounds per game at 3.35. He totaled 104 offensive rebounds on the year, becoming the first forward in program history to surpass 100 offensive boards in a season.

He also recorded nine double-doubles, including one of his best performances of the year in the Big 12 Tournament, when he posted 17 points and 15 rebounds against Cincinnati on March 11, 2026.

Earlier in the season, Stillwell was named to the Big 12 Starting Five in week three, marking the first time in program history that a UCF player earned the conference’s weekly honor.

Among his other notable performances, Stillwell grabbed a career-high 10 offensive rebounds against VMI on Nov. 29, 2025, tying for the second-highest single-game total in program history.