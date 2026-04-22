UCF lands Boston College transfer forward Jason Asemota

UCF has added another frontcourt piece out of the transfer portal.

Boston College forward Jason Asemota has committed to the Knights, giving Johnny Dawkins and his staff their sixth transfer addition of the cycle.

Asemota was a four-star prospect and top 100 recruit coming out of high school. He began his college career at Baylor in 2024-25, appearing in 24 games as a freshman.

His role that first season at Baylor was limited, as he averaged 6.2 minutes, 1.6 points and 1.5 rebounds per game, but he did flash some potential in spot duty. He scored a season-high eight points against Tarleton, logged a career-high 14 minutes against Kansas State and made a season-best three field goals against Arlington Baptist.

After one season in Waco, Asemota entered the portal and transferred to Boston College. At BC, he saw action in 21 games and again came off the bench, averaging 7.9 minutes, 3.1 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest. His best outing came against SMU, when he posted 10 points and eight rebounds.

He joins a growing UCF portal class that already includes FGCU forward Isaiah Malone, Wofford guard Cayden Vasko, North Carolina A&T forward Lewis Walker, Charleston guard Mister Dean and New Orleans center Churchill Abass.