UCF center John Bol announces return for next season

John Bol will return to UCF for the 2026-27 season, giving the Knights another important piece of continuity in the frontcourt.

Bol and UCF both announced Wednesday via social media that the 7-foot-2 center has signed a new revenue-sharing agreement with the program.

Bol transferred to UCF ahead of the 2025-26 season after spending his freshman year at Ole Miss, where he played sparingly in a reserve role. In his first season with the Knights, he stepped into a much larger role and emerged as one of UCF’s most improved players, developing into a regular starter in the frontcourt.

Bol averaged 5.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. He finished the season shooting 81-of-112 on two-point attempts, a percentage that ranked 14th nationally inside the arc.

He recorded two double-doubles on the year, finishing with 11 points and 11 rebounds against Florida Atlantic and 14 points with 10 rebounds in UCF’s home win over Texas Tech. He also put together a strong rebounding stretch late in January, posting 10 or more rebounds in three straight games from Jan. 24 through Jan. 31.

Bol’s impact was felt on the defensive end as well. He totaled 35 blocked shots on the season and set a career high with five blocks against Baylor on Feb. 28, 2026, continuing to show growth as a rim protector as the season progressed.

His return gives Johnny Dawkins and the Knights another proven piece from last season’s NCAA Tournament team. So far, three UCF players with remaining eligibility have announced plans to return: Bol, Carmelo Pacheco and Elijah Hulsewe.

UCF has also added three transfer portal commitments this offseason in forwards Isaiah Malone and Lewis Walker, along with guard Cayden Vasko, as the Knights continue reshaping their roster for next season.