Johnny Dawkins’ new UCF deal includes raise, bonus structure

A day after announcing Johnny Dawkins’ contract extension, UCF released the financial terms of the deal, including salary, bonuses and buyout provisions.

Dawkins, who had one year remaining on his existing deal, signed a new three-year extension that will run through the 2028-29 season. The agreement increases his guaranteed annual compensation from $2.1 million for the 2025-26 season to $2.5 million in 2026-27, followed by $2.6 million in 2027-28 and $2.7 million in 2028-29.

The contract also includes a series of performance, academic and postseason bonuses, along with buyout provisions for both UCF and Dawkins.

Here is the executive summary of the contract terms, provided by UCF:

Executive Summary of Johnny Dawkins Contract Extension



Term:

Three-year extension: July 1, 2026, through April 15, 2029 (2026-27 season through 2028-29 season)

Guaranteed Annual Compensation:

• 2026-27: $2,500,000

• 2027-28: $2,600,000

• 2028-29: $2,700,000

Performance Bonuses:



Team Performance Bonuses (Cumulative)

• Regular Season Conference Champion: $100,000

• Conference Tournament Champion (automatic NCAA bid): $100,000

• 22+ overall wins or 11+ conference wins and NCAA Tournament qualification: $50,000

• Final AP Top 10 Ranking: $75,000

NCAA Tournament Bonuses (Cumulative)

• NCAA Tournament Bid

o At-large bid: $100,000

o Automatic qualifier: $50,000

• Advance to Round of 32: $100,000

• Advance to Sweet 16: $100,000

• Advance to Elite Eight: $100,000

• Advance to Final Four: $250,000

• Win National Championship: $250,000

Coaching Awards

• Conference Coach of the Year: $50,000

• National Coach of the Year: $50,000

• Naismith College Coach of the Year: $150,000

Academic Performance Bonuses

• APR of 960+: $10,000

• APR of 1000+: additional $10,000

o Maximum APR bonus: $20,000

• Team GPA of 2.7+: $10,000

• Team GPA of 3.0+: additional $10,000

o Maximum GPA bonus: $20,000

Conduct Bonus

• $10,000 annually if:

o No student-athlete academic or conduct violations,

o No arrests/convictions involving players or staff,

o No NCAA ethical conduct violations.

TOTAL BONUS COMPENSATION CAPS:

• Year 1 – 2026-27 season: $1,250,000

• Year 2 – 2027-28 season: $1,350,000

• Year 3 – 2028-29 season: $1,450,000

Buyout

• By UCF (termination without cause): If UCF terminates the agreement without cause, the coach

would receive 75% of the remaining guaranteed compensation under the contract, prorated as

necessary, and paid on the same schedule as his regular compensation through April 15, 2029.

• By Johnny Dawkins (termination by coach): If Coach terminates this agreement prior to the end

of the term, he shall be liable for payment of seventy-five percent (75%) of the Total Guaranteed

Compensation payable for the remaining term of the Agreement.

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