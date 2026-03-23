Skip to main content
UCF
Join Now

Johnny Dawkins on contract status, future: “I love UCF”

UCFSportsOn3by: Brandon Helwig13 minutes agoUCFSports
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round Practice-Philadelphia
Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights head coach Johnny Dawkins conducts a press conference during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

With UCF’s season now over, Johnny Dawkins’ contract status is set to become one of the program’s top offseason storylines after the Knights’ NCAA Tournament appearance.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
UCF Sports
+
+
One subscription: The best UCF Knights coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.