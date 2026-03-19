Johnny Dawkins says UCF never let outside noise define NCAA Tournament season

Johnny Dawkins says UCF never let outside noise define NCAA Tournament seasonby: Brandon Helwig25 minutes agoUCFSportsRead In AppMar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights head coach Johnny Dawkins conducts a press conference during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn ImagesJohnny Dawkins said UCF never let outside expectations shape its season as the Knights arrived in Philadelphia for their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019.