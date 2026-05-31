Kaneilius Purdy commits: "UCF felt like home"

UCF’s opening official visit weekend delivered its first payoff Sunday morning, when Lake Wales wide receiver Kanelius Purdy announced his commitment to the Knights.

“I committed to UCF because it felt like the best fit for me both on and off the field,” Purdy said. “The coaching staff believed in me from the start and showed me how I could develop in their program. I also liked the family atmosphere, the opportunities in Orlando and the chance to compete at a high level while getting a great education. UCF felt like home and gave me the best opportunity to reach my goals.”

Purdy, who had previously been committed to Florida State, said UCF made him feel like a priority. He enjoyed bonding with his player host, freshman wide receiver Tyren Hornes, as well as the outing to Universal Studios, but it was the time around the players and coaches that stood out the most.

“My favorite part of the visit was spending time with the players and getting a feel for the team culture,” Purdy said. “I enjoyed hanging out with the guys because it showed me how close everyone is and made me feel like I could fit right in. Going to Universal was also a lot of fun, but what stood out the most was being around the team and seeing the family atmosphere that UCF has.”

Purdy was recruited by his future position coach Sean Beckton, who sees the speedster as a focal point of the future wide receiver room.

“My relationship with Coach Sean Beckton is really good, and we have built a lot of trust through our conversations,” Purdy said. “He sees me fitting into the offense as a versatile receiver who can create separation, make plays in space and be a reliable target.”

Beckton also gave Purdy a clear picture of how he could be used in UCF’s offense.

“He compared my playing style to Duane Thomas Jr., and likes how I can be explosive with the ball in my hands and make plays all over the field,” Purdy said. “That comparison showed me how he sees me being used in the offense and made me feel like UCF is a great fit for me.”

Purdy is an all-around athlete who plays on both sides of the ball at Lake Wales and is regarded by many as the best player in Polk County. His production backs that up.

In 2025, Purdy piled up 1,392 all-purpose yards, including 1,045 receiving yards, which set a school record. He also brings added value in the return game, where he returns both kicks and punts.

Purdy becomes UCF’s sixth commitment in the Class of 2027.

“I’m excited,” Purdy said. “UCF felt like home.”

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