Lewis Carter has unfinished business at UCF

UCF linebacker Lewis Carter joined Voice of the Knights Marc Daniels during Big 12 Media Days last week in Frisco, Texas, for a live radio interview on The Beat of Sports, which airs on 96.9 The Game in Orlando.

Carter, who led the Knights with 92 tackles last season, spoke about stepping into a bigger leadership role, why he returned, the defense’s emphasis on creating more takeaways and his relationship with defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.

Here’s everything he had to say:

How has your offseason been?

“It’s been good, man. I’m trying to get the guys together while, at the same time, working on myself and trying to become a better leader. I’m trying to create a tight-knit group, a group of guys that’s ready to work and get the season going.”

Was this offseason a little bit different than last year? There were a whole bunch of new guys last year. What was the difference from last year to this year as far as getting to know guys and establishing your leadership role?

“I feel like it’s different because we’ve got a lot of guys who have been in the group, been in the organization and been through the ups and downs. They’ve been through the fire, the hard times and the adversity throughout the season.

“So it’s different when you’ve got those guys, and then you’ve got the new guys that you’re bringing in. I feel like it makes it easier to set the standard and get the standard across to the new guys and transfers coming in.”

When you look left and right on defense, you know more of the guys from last year. That’s one of the strengths of this team, right? Most of the guys coming back are on defense. Why did you come back?

“There’s more work to be done. There are a lot of guys out there playing to my left and to my right that I know. I want to finish the season strong. I want to finish the year strong. I want to finish this last year strong.”

What do you think will be the biggest difference between last year’s defense and this year’s defense?

“I feel like just more takeaways. That’s one thing our coaches have been emphasizing throughout spring ball. When you’re away from the ball, it’s violent arms and running to the ball. When you’re near the ball, punch it and use your hands.

“Just making a bigger emphasis on the ball.”

You’re going to have some new bodies next to you at linebacker. Tell me about the other linebackers who are working next to you.

“We’ve got a good amount of guys from bottom up. Young guys like Matt Occhipinti, a young guy who approaches the meeting room like a vet. He doesn’t back down from any questions. He throws his hand up as fast as me in the meeting room to answer questions and stuff like that.

“We’ve got guys like Tackett Curtis. He’s a very experienced guy, willing to bring the boom to you. He catches on pretty quick.

“We’ve got Jahleel Culbreath coming from ODU. He’s a very versatile guy. He’s very fast. He’s very physical as well. He’s played Mike, Will and Sam. He’s a very experienced guy.

“And then we’ve got JJ (Jayden Jennings) coming back from last year, No. 38. He’s another very experienced guy, another guy who can play all three positions, and he’s ready to work.

“It’s more like me growing into that leader role this year.”

What’s your favorite hit? Stuffing a run? A quick pass over the middle?

“There’s nothing like the run, when you meet a running back in the gap. It’s just different, especially when you have a guy who is probably trying to run you over and feels like he can run through you.

“There’s nothing like stopping a guy when he’s trying to run through you.”

Can you hear a good hit?

“Yeah, you can. When you connect, you can hear it.”

Tell me about your relationship with Coach Grinch.

“Coach Grinch is a great guy, man. He’s going to bring the energy, and he’s going to be the same guy every day. He’s going to come in the building ready to work.

“Every day, you know what you’re going to get from Coach Grinch. He’s going to keep it the same, so you can go out there and play fast.

“He’s a great guy. He brings the energy, like I said, and he’s going to do whatever it takes to have you ready to play the game.”

What did you work on that you believe you’re going to be better at this year?

“One thing I’m still working on now is opponent tape study. Being able to go out there and anticipate, know what teams are going to try to scheme up for us and know more of their strengths and weaknesses to be able to attack our defense.

“Just opponent study.”

Did you get away at all this summer? Did you get a chance to relax or do anything?

“A little bit, yeah. I got a little time off with my family and stuff like that. Anytime I’m taking time off, I’m going to make sure I get around my family and enjoy time with my family.”

What’s a day to relax for you?

“Sleeping, chilling, playing a little bit of video games. I like to fish, too.”