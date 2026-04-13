Lewis Walker commits to UCF following visit: "It felt like home"

North Carolina A&T transfer Lewis Walker has committed to UCF, giving Johnny Dawkins and the Knights another productive addition out of the portal following his official visit to Orlando over the weekend.

“Charge On!” Walker said in a message to On3. “Visit was amazing. I had to commit. It felt like home!”

He is UCF’s third portal pledge, joining FGCU’s Isaiah Malone and Wofford’s Cayden Vasko.

Walker emerged as one of the more intriguing scorers available in the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-6 redshirt freshman from Winston-Salem, N.C., is coming off a breakout 2025-26 season in which he averaged 18.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 50.8 percent from the field, 36.7 percent from 3-point range and 86.2 percent at the free throw line.

On3 currently rates Walker as a four-star transfer in the portal.

Walker’s production quickly made him one of the top young players in the CAA and one of the most decorated freshmen in North Carolina A&T history. He earned third-team All-CAA honors and was named to the league’s all-rookie team. He also picked up HBCU Rookie of the Year and HBCU All-American recognition from BoxToRow, while HoopsHD.com named him its CAA Rookie of the Year and a first-team All-CAA selection.

His 18.9 points per game marked the highest scoring average ever by a freshman in North Carolina A&T history, and he reached the 20-point mark 12 times during the season.

Before arriving at North Carolina A&T, Walker originally signed with UMass out of Winston-Salem Christian School and redshirted the 2024-25 season there.