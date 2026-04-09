UCF to host NC A&T standout Lewis Walker on official visit

UCF is set to host one of the more productive scorers currently in the transfer portal.

North Carolina A&T redshirt freshman forward Lewis Walker is currently en route for an official visit to UCF, he tells On3, with the trip scheduled to begin late Thursday night and conclude Saturday.

The 6-foot-6 Winston-Salem, N.C., native is coming off a breakout 2025-26 season in which he averaged 18.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 50.8 percent from the floor, 36.7 percent from 3-point range and 86.2 percent from the free throw line.

On3 currently lists Walker as a four-star transfer and the No. 158 overall player in the portal.

Walker’s scoring production quickly made him one of the top young players in the CAA and one of the most decorated freshmen in North Carolina A&T history. The Aggies’ standout earned third-team All-CAA honors and a spot on the league’s all-rookie team. BoxToRow named him HBCU Rookie of the Year and an HBCU All-American, while HoopsHD.com selected him as its CAA Rookie of the Year and a first-team All-CAA pick.

Walker’s 18.9 points per game were the highest average ever by a freshman in North Carolina A&T history, and he finished the year with 12 games of 20 or more points.

Before arriving at North Carolina A&T, Walker originally signed with UMass out of Winston-Salem Christian School and redshirted the 2024-25 season there.