UCF Basketball adds Charleston transfer Mister Dean

UCF Basketball has added another piece to its 2026-27 roster, as Charleston guard Mister Dean has committed to the Knights out of the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-6 Miami native also has a family connection, as he’ll now join his older brother, UCF point guard Arturo Dean, in Orlando.

“UCF just felt like the right place for me,” Dean told On3. “It’s a great staff and a great environment. Having my brother there definitely made it even more special.”

Dean played in just three games this past season at Charleston before suffering a torn ACL in the Nov. 21 game against UMass, an injury that ended his season almost as soon as it began. Assuming he receives the expected medical redshirt, Dean would be slated to enter next season as a redshirt sophomore.

Even with the injury setback, Dean arrives at UCF with a strong track record from his freshman season at USC Upstate in 2024-25. He was named the Big South Freshman of the Year after averaging 15.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 57 percent from the floor. He also finished fifth in the league in scoring, led the conference in steals at 2.1 per game and ranked 24th nationally with 63 total steals.

Dean’s freshman year was loaded with production. He scored in double figures 24 times in 31 games, topped the 20-point mark 10 times and earned Big South Freshman of the Week honors six times. His career high came in a 25-point performance against UNC Asheville, and his activity on both ends quickly made him one of the most impactful young guards in the conference.

There was also no shortage of highlight-reel ability. During his freshman season at USC Upstate, one of Dean’s dunks landed at No. 1 on SportsCenter’s Top 10.

Dean becomes UCF’s fourth portal commitment of the cycle, joining Isaiah Malone, Cayden Vasko and Lewis Walker.