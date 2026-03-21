NCAA Tournament Photo Gallery: UCLA 75, UCF 71

NCAA Tournament Photo Gallery: UCLA 75, UCF 71by: Brandon Helwig17 minutes agoUCFSportsRead In App UCF’s NCAA Tournament run came to an end Friday night in Philadelphia, as the Knights fell to UCLA, 75-71, in a hard-fought first-round matchup at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Photo Gallery Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) reacts against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) shoots the ball against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights guard Riley Kugel (2) shoots the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights forward Jordan Burks (99) shoots the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights guard Riley Kugel (2) dribbles the ball past the UCLA Bruins in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights guard Riley Kugel (2) dribbles the ball past UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights guard Riley Kugel (2) shoots the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) shoots the ball past UCF Knights forward Jordan Burks (99) in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights forward Jordan Burks (99) and center John Bol (7) grab a rebound against the UCLA Bruins in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA;UCF Knights center John Bol (7) grabs a rebound againist UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) dribbles the ball against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) dribbles the ball against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) dribbles the ball against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights guard Riley Kugel (2) dribbles the ball against UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights center John Bol (7) reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights forward Jamichael Stillwell (4) looks to pass against the UCLA Bruins in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights guard Riley Kugel (2) dribbles the ball UCLA Bruins in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights forward Devan Cambridge (35) shoots the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights forward Jamichael Stillwell (4) shoots the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights guard Chris Johnson (22) makes a pass against the UCLA Bruins in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights forward Jamichael Stillwell (4) and UCLA Bruins guard Jamar Brown (4) attempts o get a loose ball in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles the ball against UCF Knights guard Chris Johnson (22) in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles the ball past UCF Knights forward Jordan Burks (99) in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights guard Chris Johnson (22) and UCLA Bruins center Steven Jamerson II (24) attempt to get a loose ball in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) dribbles the ball against UCF Knights guard Themus Fulks (1) in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) dribbles the ball against UCF Knights forward Jamichael Stillwell (4) in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and UCF Knights guard Themus Fulks (1) attempt to get a loose ball in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) dribbles the ball against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights head coach Johnny Dawkins reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights head coach Johnny Dawkins reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights guard Riley Kugel (2) and forward Jamichael Stillwell (4) react in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights guard Riley Kugel (2) and center John Bol (7) react in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights guard Themus Fulks (1) dribbles the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights forward Jordan Burks (99) shoots the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights guard Chris Johnson (22) dribbles the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights guard George Beale Jr. (3) shoots the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights center John Bol (7) reacts against the UCLA Bruins in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights guard Riley Kugel (2) shoots the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA;UCF Knights guard Themus Fulks (1) dribbles the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights guard Chris Johnson (22) dribbles the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights forward Devan Cambridge (35) and guard Carmelo Pacheco (11) react in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights center John Bol (7) reacts against the UCLA Bruins in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) makes a pass against UCF Knights center John Bol (7) in the second half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) dunks the ball against the UCF Knights in the second half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights guard Themus Fulks (1) shoots the ball over UCLA Bruins guard Brandon Williams (5) in the second half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights guard Themus Fulks (1) shoots the ball over UCLA Bruins guard Brandon Williams (5) in the second half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights forward Jamichael Stillwell (4) grabs a ball against UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and guard Trent Perry (0) in the second half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights forward Jamichael Stillwell (4) grabs a rebound against UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) in the second half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights center John Bol (7) reacts after being fouled in the second half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights guard Themus Fulks (1) dribbles the ball against UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) in the second half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights forward Jordan Burks (99) reacts against the UCLA Bruins in the second half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights guard Riley Kugel (2) dribbles the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the second half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights forward Jordan Burks (99) shoots the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the second half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights forward Jamichael Stillwell (4) reaches for a rebound against the UCLA Bruins in the second half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights forward Jordan Burks (99) reacts against the UCLA Bruins in the second half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) dribbles the ball against the UCF Knights in the second half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) shoots the ball against UCF Knights forward Devan Cambridge (35) in the second half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots the ball against the UCF Knights in the second half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Brandon Williams (5) dribbles the ball against UCF Knights guard Chris Johnson (22) in the second half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) shoots the ball against UCF Knights forward Jamichael Stillwell (4) in the second half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights center John Bol (7) reacts against the UCLA Bruins in the second half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights center John Bol (7) shoots the ball against UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) in the second half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights guard Riley Kugel (2) shoots the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the second half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights guard Themus Fulks (1) dribbles the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the second half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA;UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) makes a pass against the UCF Knights in the second half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) reacts after having his tooth knocked out against the UCF Knights in the second half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) dribbles the ball against the UCF Knights in the second half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles the ball against the UCF Knights in the second half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights guard Themus Fulks (1) reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) reacts after being fouled against the UCF Knights in the second half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) dribbles the ball past UCF Knights forward Jordan Burks (99) in the second half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights guard Riley Kugel (2) shoots the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the second half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights forward Jordan Burks (99) reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts after defeating the UCF Knights during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin and UCF Knights head coach Johnny Dawkins shake hands after the game during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images