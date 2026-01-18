No. 1 Arizona holds off UCF as Themus Fulks erupts for career-high 30

ORLANDO, Fla. — With 10,000 officially inside Addition Financial Arena, the second-largest crowd in UCF history, it was exactly the type of atmosphere Johnny Dawkins had hoped for.

For long stretches, the Knights fed off that energy.

But in the end, No. 1 Arizona showed why it sits atop the polls.

Despite a career-high 30 points from Themus Fulks, UCF couldn’t complete the upset, falling 84-77 to the unbeaten Wildcats on Saturday afternoon.

UCF (14-3, 3-2 Big 12) remains winless against top-ranked teams, now 0-5 all-time, while Arizona improved to 18-0 overall and 5-0 in conference play.

Fulks carries UCF offensively

Fulks was sensational, scoring 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting, knocking down two 3-pointers and going a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. He added eight assists, five rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes, consistently creating offense when UCF struggled to find rhythm.

“I thought he was terrific,” Dawkins said. “He always facilitates, but just his leadership and understanding of the game… he knew we didn’t have it going particularly well offensively, so he stepped up and gave us that. That’s the mark of a really good point guard.”

Fulks scored 18 of his points in the first half, nearly single-handedly pulling UCF back after Arizona opened a 26-11 lead midway through the period. Over the final six minutes of the half, Fulks repeatedly attacked ball screens, hit floaters in the lane and found open teammates, helping the Knights close within 40-38 at the break.

“They tried everything,” Fulks said. “They tried to blitz the ball screen, go under, slow me down. I just tried to take advantage of my opportunities and get my teammates involved.”

Arizona survives foul trouble to Koa Peat

Arizona did most of its damage without one of its biggest stars. Freshman forward Koa Peat, a projected lottery pick, picked up two quick fouls and played just 20 minutes, tying a season low. He finished with four points on 1-of-4 shooting and three rebounds

Instead, the Wildcats leaned on Jaden Bradley and their massive frontcourt.

Bradley poured in a game-high 23 points, going 11-of-13 from the free-throw line and adding five assists. Brayden Burries scored 18, while 7-foot-2 center Motiejus Krivas controlled the interior with 17 points and 12 rebounds

“They bring such a level of physicality around the basket,” Dawkins said. “They force you to play their brand of basketball.”

Arizona outscored UCF 36-28 in the paint and went 23-of-33 at the free-throw line, compared to 13-of-14 for the Knights.

Knights fight back, but Arizona answers every run

UCF never led, but it refused to fold. Jordan Burks scored 16 points, while Riley Kugel added 12.

Arizona opened the second half on a quick 6-2 spurt, but Fulks responded with a 3-pointer and later found Kugel for a layup to cut the deficit to four. A driving layup and-and-one by Fulks with 13:58 left pulled UCF within two, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

That was as close as it would get.

The Wildcats answered with a 14-3 run, stretching the lead to 65-52, fueled by interior baskets from Krivas and trips to the foul line. From there, Arizona never allowed the margin to dip below six points until a late Chris Johnson 3-pointer with 36 seconds remaining.

Arizona shot 52.7% from the field overall, while UCF finished at 40.0% and just 8-of-26 (30.8%) from beyond the arc.

Entering the game, the Knights ranked second in the Big 12 in 3-point percentage at 38.4%.

A strength all season, UCF’s bench had one of its quieter outings. Reserves Jeremy Foumena, Chris Johnson, Devan Cambridge and Carmelo Pacheco combined to shoot 3-of-14 and scored just 11 points

Dawkins proud of the fight

Despite the loss, Dawkins was encouraged by the competitiveness his team showed.

“The most frustrating is that we didn’t win,” he said. “The most encouraging is that our guys fought their hearts out for 40 minutes against what I think is a great basketball team.”

Arizona entered the game out-rebounding opponents by nearly 14 per game, but UCF stayed close on the glass, losing the battle by just one rebound, 37-36.

“I was really proud of our bigs for battling,” Dawkins said. “It’s hard to stop them in there. They have great size and weight.”

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd echoed that respect, praising the environment and UCF’s roster.

“That was a big-time college basketball environment,” Lloyd said. “I’m really impressed with the team Coach Dawkins has built. That certainly looks like a tournament team to me.”

Looking ahead

Fulks and the Knights won’t dwell on the loss for long. UCF now faces another monster challenge, traveling to Ames to play Iowa State on Tuesday. The Cyclones entered this past week ranked No. 2, but have dropped two in a row to Kansas and Cincinnati.

“In this league, you can’t stay focused on this game,” Fulks said. “We’ve got the No. 2 team in the nation next, and they just lost. We’re going to learn from this and keep winning.”

Postgame Press Conference

Photo Gallery