RB Omari St. Fort commits to UCF: 'It's a family'

Two weeks ago, Omari St. Fort left UCF with the Knights sitting at the top of his list.

On Sunday, the Boynton Beach (Fla.) Atlantic running back made it official by announcing his commitment. He had visited UConn and East Carolina the past two weekends.

“It’s a family,” St. Fort said after his UCF official visit. “I feel like on the field and off the field, they got me. That’s big, and that’s what I’m big on. Just it being a family and being able to develop, I feel like they could help me develop and help me be a great player on and off the field.”

A big part of that connection runs through running backs coach Jimmy Beal, who has developed a strong relationship with St. Fort throughout the recruiting process. UCF offered St. Fort early last football season and had him on campus in October for the West Virginia game.

“The process has been great,” St. Fort said. “It’s been very good getting to know Coach Beal as a coach, off the field and just as a person. Coach Beal is a very great guy.”

St. Fort rushed for 734 yards and scored 10 total touchdowns as a junior at Atlantic High School. He is also a talented track athlete, and that speed has been a key part of UCF’s evaluation.

“My best strength, from what I heard from the coaches, is having change of direction really fast and being able to do it at full speed,” St. Fort said.

UCF is up to seven commits in the 2027 class. St. Fort is the second commit of the day, joining Vero Beach edge rusher Dontallis Render.

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