PHOTOS: UCF Roth Tower demolition, stadium construction progress

Just days after UCF’s final home game on Nov. 22, crews began the demolition of the existing Roth Tower, dismantling the exterior facade piece by piece before gutting the interior down to its remaining support structure. Nearly a month later, that phase of the process is close to complete. In addition, gray brickwork is now being installed, which will wrap around the tower’s two elevator shafts.

The $90 million project, made possible by Tourist Development Tax (TDT) funding from Orange County, will expand the club space from 4,400 square feet to more than 15,000, featuring air-conditioned hospitality areas, upgraded restrooms, and enhanced food and beverage options.

The renovation will also introduce 28 expanded luxury suites and 34 outdoor Sky Suites, in addition to a new press box and operations space.

The new tower is expected to be fully operational in time for the start of the 2026 football season.

Here are photos of the progress, taken Dec. 27:

