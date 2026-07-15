Preston Cushman talks Alonza Barnett’s command of UCF offense

UCF offensive tackle Preston Cushman joined Voice of the Knights Marc Daniels during Big 12 Media Days last week in Frisco, Texas, for a live radio interview on The Beat of Sports, which airs on 96.9 The Game in Orlando.

Cushman discussed UCF’s improved continuity entering Year 2 under Scott Frost, the command Alonza Barnett III brings to the offense, the chemistry developing along the offensive line and the Big 12 Media Days dinner at the famous Nick & Sam’s Steakhouse in Dallas.

Here’s everything he had to say:

You went out to that fancy dinner last night. What did you eat?

“Oh my goodness. So Nick & Sam’s brought out the seafood tower, so we had all the lobster and crab and stuff like that. That was great.

“Then I got a Wagyu sampler. I would have to say it’s probably the best steak I’ve had. I haven’t eaten much Wagyu — I don’t know if I’ve had any at all — and it was amazing. It was super tender and buttery. It was awesome.”

What about the sides?

“You know, I was so full from the seafood tower and all the Wagyu that I barely picked at the creamed corn and the lobster mac and cheese. Obviously, they were great. Didn’t get too many greens in last night, but that’s neither here nor there.”

Dessert? Did they bring out that smoked cake thing?

“Everything. They brought out a cake that was dang near taller than me and a big cotton candy thing with a light show. There were some theatrics. They sang me happy birthday. It wasn’t my birthday yesterday, but that was also news.”

What’s the biggest difference from last year to this year? Last year, Coach Frost comes in, and there are a whole bunch of new people. There are some new people now, but not as many. What’s the biggest difference from one year ago to now?

“I think we were gelled as a group last year, but I truly believe we’re closer this year.

“We actually had all of our coaches in place. When I came in last year, we were still hiring staff and stuff like that. Everything was thrown together really quick. So that was something in itself.

“But I think as a unit, having all of our coaches and having firm feet under us, we’re much more set in stone. I think we’re closer in every aspect.

“What stands out to me in our offense, at least, is how much more detailed we are. We’re much more firm in everything we’re doing right now. We’ve changed up some words and some verbiage, but we haven’t changed any scheme or anything like that. And we have Alonza back there commanding things.”

What has that been like, having Alonza Barnett back there commanding things?

“Tying that all together, Alonza is such a smart player.”

It’s not criticizing the guys before, but when you get a multi-year vet, what can you tell about him where you say, this guy has it?

“I think it’s the smarts. He commands the field. He sees the whole field. It makes the offensive line much more settled.

“You know that he sees what he wants to see. He’s going to tell us what protection he wants. He’s going to tell us whatever he wants us to do, and he’s got the rest covered. He’ll get it to our playmakers.

“Whatever he tells us to do in the pass game or run game, whatever he calls, we’re good. We know he’s on his P’s and Q’s back there.

“It makes us much more comfortable. We know his cadence. We know his tempo. We know how he’s going to slow things down if he sees something. We know how he’s going to check something.

“So we’re much more on point as a unit with checking things and getting ourselves in the perfect call every play to go win that down.”

On the rest of your line, there are some new faces that came in. A couple are back, but what’s it been like to bring in some new bodies, and what are your thoughts on the rest of that line?

“It’s been great, jelling another group of guys. We’re offensive linemen. I was telling them, if I talk to any offensive lineman here, we’re all the same dudes. We can just go eat a plate of food, and we’ll start talking about whatever nonsense.

“It’s been great with those guys. They’re very good players, very smart players and just guys who really, really care. They want to go out there and win and instill their dominance on everybody.

“We have the same mindset as a group and the same work ethic, and we know what it takes to win. We’ve brought in guys who have played a lot of snaps, so they’ve been great for our unit and great for our team. I can’t wait to start that.”

Did you get away at all this summer?

“I actually just came back from Punta Cana for July 4, which is a crazy thing — we went out of the country for July 4. We went fishing and caught some mahi there.

“I went fishing the weekend before and caught some red snapper. That was in St. Petersburg, where I’m from. So being from Florida, I’ve had access to hunting and fishing. That’s been great, being able to go shoot and fish.”

I don’t have you as a lounge-by-the-pool guy.

“Well, we had about 20 family members there, so I had to domesticate myself, if I must say so myself, and lounge around a little bit.

“But there was a swim-up bar. You were able to go get a drink and just relax. So it was a good time.

“We were there five days, so I was ready to get back to America. But I’m glad they had the fireworks and USA show in the Dominican. I didn’t know if they’d have all that, but they know. So we had a good time.”