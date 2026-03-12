Robbie Laing on UCF's season-saving win over Cincinnati: "We won with defense"

While Johnny Dawkins headed to the Big 12 postgame press conference, UCF associate head coach Robbie Laing took his place on the postgame radio show with Voice of the Knights Marc Daniels.

And after a game like that, there was plenty to unpack.

UCF looked shaky for long stretches Wednesday afternoon, shot poorly almost the entire game and still somehow walked off the floor with one of its biggest wins of the season, a 66-65 overtime escape against Cincinnati that likely solidified the Knights’ NCAA Tournament résumé and sent them into Thursday’s Big 12 quarterfinal against top-seeded Arizona.

“We won the game on the defensive side of the ball,” Laing told Marc. “Coach Dawkins talks about it all the time. We shoot the ball exceptionally well, and it’s amazing some nights what we do offensively. Tonight was not one of those nights. You have to win on defense. And we did that.”

Early nerves showed up

Robbie Laing | Photo by: Conor Kvatek (UCF Athletics)

Laing said UCF’s slow start may have been a result of the pressure surrounding the game itself.

“I thought we were a little tight early,” Laing said. “I thought we got great looks, shots that we normally make. And just, you know, there’s a little pressure on us.

“The last two weeks have been a little tough, a little disappointing for us. And they know the magnitude of the outcome of this game. We’re sitting in the locker room before the game, I’m putting the scouting report on the board, they’ve got the big-screen TV on, and they’re talking about who’s on the bubble. Of course our kids hear all that. I don’t think that calmed the nerves any.”

UCF’s defense changed the game

Even after UCF hung around to trail by just one at halftime, Cincinnati kept answering every push.

When Jalen Celestine knocked down a 3-pointer to put the Bearcats ahead 49-37 with 9:22 remaining, it felt like UCF’s season might be slipping away. Even later, with the Knights trailing 58-50 with 2:16 to play, the situation looked grim.

But Laing said the comeback really started on the defensive end.

“I think a lot of the offense that we generated was from our defensive side of the ball,” Laing said. “We picked up a little bit more, full length of the court, got some deflections, some tips and some easy stuff.

“And again, the looks were good that we got most of the night. We just weren’t making them. I think some of our energy plays — we call them energy-generating behaviors — like a follow-up to a missed shot, a tip-in, those kinds of things built some confidence with the team, and we finally said, ‘OK, let’s go get it.’”

That pressure eventually sped Cincinnati up.

UCF forced a 10-second violation, came up with key turnovers and began scrambling the Bearcats out of rhythm. The Knights finished the game with only 10 turnovers of their own while forcing 19 by Cincinnati, and that disparity became one of the deciding factors in a game where UCF could never find a perimeter stroke.

“We had talked about going into the game pressing them earlier because we felt like despite the great veteran guards they had, that that was something that bugged them a little bit,” Laing said. “And when it became desperation time and we actually had to have it, we put that press on.

“I think the combination of we’re now 38 minutes into the game and then into the overtime, I think they played yesterday, I thought they fatigued a little bit. We’re in desperation mode. We made it happen.”

Jamichael Stillwell delivered in the biggest moments

As chaotic as the final minutes became, Laing pointed to Jamichael Stillwell as one of the central reasons UCF survived.

“Stillwell had had some very manly-type baskets down that stretch when we had to have them” Laing said. “The bank shot from 12 to 14 feet was incredible with the game on the line. And there were a number of times that his physicality, just going to the basket, they just kind of fell off of him.”

John Bol came through at the foul line

The overtime period brought even more tension, particularly when Day Day Thomas kept answering for Cincinnati.

But John Bol made perhaps the most quietly important plays of the extra session by knocking down all four of his free throws. In a one-point game, every one of them mattered.

Laing was especially happy for Bol given the pressure of the moment.

“Bol, he cares. I mean, he works hard every day,” Laing said. “He’s not in the textbook form for the proper mechanics of shooting the basketball for sure.

“But it means a lot to him, so he spends the time working on it. And with the air as thick as it was in that moment for him to do that, I’m happy for him because he’s earned that. And for our guys for all rallying around him.”

Defense won the game

The Knights went just 3-of-24 from 3-point range and missed 10 free throws overall, yet still found a way to win because of their defense. Laing noted that Cincinnati, a team that averaged 73 points per game, managed only 65 despite the extra five minutes.

“That’s why we won the basketball game,” Laing said. “We defended well.”

March pressure was everywhere

Laing spoke more about the pressure for both teams knowing what was on the line.

“That’s why we love March basketball,” Laing said. “This is the epitome of March Madness. Both of us had something to gain by winning.

“They’re desperate too because they know where they stand. It was a beautiful thing. And fortunately for us, it worked out our way. But it’s something that I’m sure will be playing on the highlights tonight all night long and referencing March Madness.”

Next up: Arizona

UCF now turns around to face No. 1 seed Arizona in Thursday’s quarterfinals, another major challenge against one of the nation’s top teams. Laing said the Knights welcome it.

“We look forward to that,” Laing said. “We played them well at our place. A fantastic ball club. We all know that. Set atop the rankings most of the year. And very big, physically strong, know what they’re about.

“They don’t hide anything. They’re coming at you. They’re coming down your throat. And they’re going to power basketball on you and drive it to the paint.

“We’ve got to be tough and match their physicality and understand this is March. We’ve proven that once. And we’ll take a little more magic if we can get it tomorrow.”