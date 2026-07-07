Scott Frost joins ESPN panel at Big 12 Media Days

UCF head coach Scott Frost appeared live on ESPNU Tuesday from Big 12 Football Media Days in Frisco, Tex. to talk about a variety of topics.

Sitting alongside host Kevin Connors and analysts Louis Riddick and Dusty Dvoracek, Frost discussed Alonza Barnett III, the improved running back room, the challenge of rebuilding a roster in the transfer portal era, the depth of the Big 12, replacing Malachi Lawrence at edge, and more.

Here’s everything Frost said during the appearance:

The greatest season in the history of UCF Football was orchestrated by the man to my left right here, Scott Frost. Hard to believe it’s been nine years since McKenzie Milton was lighting up the scoreboard. Nine years later, what’s your appreciation of that 13-0 season?

“It was a special year. You only get to be a part of something like that if you’re lucky once or twice. I’m more focused on the team right now than I am thinking back about that, but it was a special year.”

Alonza Barnett, what have you seen from him so far?

“Yeah, we’ve liked him for a long time and had our eye on him. It’s been a little rocky getting him established as the leader because he missed a lot of spring ball. We were just being cautious with him.

“He was ready to practice toward the end of spring ball and we just decided to wait. Now getting a chance to see him operate with our team and some of the OTAs and things, man, he’s been impressive. He walked in the first day like he’d been there for a long time and just his command of everything that’s going on has been really fun to see.”

Style of play-wise, what do UCF fans have to look forward to?

“You know, I think I don’t want to be one of the coaches that makes a mistake of doing what I do at the risk of doing something that the players aren’t good at. You know, we have new teams every year now with the transfer portal and I think spring gave us a good idea of what we can be good at and what our players can do well and we’ll mold it around that.”

One of the best players to come in from the transfer portal, Duke Watson, who dealt with injuries last year in Louisville but went healthy, had some outstanding moments there at that school. How do you describe what kind of weapon you have there in your running back?

“I’m really excited about our running backs. I’ve appreciated Duke since his freshman year and just the way he slashes and hits holes and he’s a potential home run every time he has it. We had a young freshman named Taevion Swint that we were excited about last year and got hurt and didn’t play for us.

“He’s been unbelievable in spring, so brought in another transfer in Landen Chambers and that group, I think, is a lot improved from where we were a year ago.”

Scott, talk a little bit about the challenges of having new teams basically every year, where you’re kind of turning over rosters the way you are. Look, you come from an era where you knew who your guys were gonna be for four years. You knew who was gonna be on your football team, who’s gonna be lined up next to you, who you’re gonna be going through winter conditioning and spring ball with now. I mean, it’s just in and out, in and out. What have you done to adjust to that? How difficult has that been?

“You know, the one thing you have to do is stay light on your toes because whatever the rules are now, they’re gonna be different in two months. But in regards to that, you know, we just had to be double down on being intentional and speeding up our process of taking a group of people and turning them into a team. So we used to do a lot of that.

“Now we force feed that and do as many things as we can to get different position groups together and different parts of the team together on small teams in competitions. It’s real possible in this day and age, you go into a year and some of the guys on defense don’t even know who some of the guys on offense are because they’ve only been there for a few months. And I think you gotta be really even more intentional with that than you ever have.”

What did you learn year one in the Big 12? Obviously, first time you’re at UCF, there’s the American, new teams, new conference. What did you learn that’ll be advantageous year two?

“It’s kind of what I thought watching from afar. I really appreciated the league. I played in the first two Big 12 championship games. So, you know, I got a special place in my heart for the league. But looking at it from afar, it looks like a league with a lot of depth and parity top to bottom. And that’s kind of what I found.

“I think if you’re a good team in this league, you’re gonna have a chance to win every week, but anybody in this league can get you too. And I think that competitiveness and depth of the league make it special.”

Coach, it’s kind of hard to be in this building and not think about Malachi Lawrence, who’s gonna play his professional football with the Dallas Cowboys and had such a dynamite career at UCF. Who are some of the disruptors that are gonna take his place on that defensive line this season?

“Yeah, we lost two. Nyjalik Kelly was really good for us too. And I think he’ll have a good career. We had another one, Isaiah Nixon, that was kind of third to them last year. We need him to take a step forward and he’s got the ability to be one of those guys. Sincere Edwards is another young man that was hurt for us a lot of the year last year, but we really feel good about.

“We brought in a couple of transfers as well with Bruno Dall who came from Akron and Ken Talley came from Arkansas. Got some depth there that we like in young guys too. So that’s really the one position we got to kind of rebuild it, but I like the pieces we have.”

Have the corners in the secondary with the returning guys you have there, have they kind of stepped up and kind of tried to lead the way a little bit on defense?

“They have and we’re really deep in the secondary now. So there’s gonna be some competition there. We got the two starting corners coming back. I think there’s gonna be good competition for a ratio of playing time at safety. And we’re just a lot more older and more experienced than we have been.”

Been a lot of conversation about the college football playoff expansion. All 16 coaches voted for that expansion to 24, I should add. What aspects of that do you think we need to expand to 24?

“You know, I learned a long time ago, my opinion on these things don’t matter very much, but you know, I think you can get too big and make the regular season not as important, but you know, the more people that have a chance at the end of the year and the more of those types of games you can create, the better.

“Obviously for our league, I think it’s a little underrated and because of the depth of the league and the quality of teams across the board in this league. And I’d certainly like to see more of our teams have an opportunity to go prove themselves in the playoff.

Well, we care about your opinion here on this set. And one of the things that stood out to us was Commissioner Yormark, when discussing the potential expansion to 24, the potential of losing a Big 12 championship game. How do you view the importance of a conference championship?

“Man, I’m a purist and I, you know, but there’s so much change and you just gotta roll with the punches. You know, there used to mean a lot to win a conference championship, but you know, some teams, BYU kind of got penalized for playing in that game last year. They lost two games to a top five team in the country and didn’t get as much consideration to be in the playoff as I think they should have. They were a good team.

“So at some point with playoffs, you know, the NFL doesn’t have an NFC West championship game and then send them to the playoffs. The guys are getting ready for the playoffs. So if that’s the end game for college football now, then we need to turn the focus to that.”

What do you think about the international expansion? You know, as far as playing games overseas, taking this game a little bit global, the big 12 is kind of at the forefront of that. Do you like that? Do you like playing games over? Do you like going over? Do you like that whole idea?

“I like traveling overseas. I told you guys I’m on a red eye to Italy tonight. Our OC is getting married in Italy. You know, I see how it’s the World Cup going on right now. That being back in America has kind of sparked interest in it. I think the game’s so good that if we continue to push interest in other countries, I think it can grow a little bit globally. And if we get an opportunity to do it, I’d love to do it.”

Did you watch any of the World Cup action?

“We were at dinner last night, so we were kind of trying to follow it on our phones. And I’d rather talk about the first few games than that one.”

Bethune-Cookman in the opener. When does the actual game planning begin for the season opener?

“Oh, we’ve already been looking at stuff. I never like to have a game plan in the books because, again, we got to go through fall camp and see what we have and what we’re good at. But we’ve already been watching people and we got a challenging beginning to our schedule.

“Bethune Cookman and Georgia State, Pitt early. And then TCU, I think, is going to be one of the tough teams to beat in our league. And we open with them.

“And then somehow with only four away games going on the road twice in a row to start the season against two good teams. So we got to be ready to come out of the gate swinging. And we’ve certainly watched all those people, but we won’t really do the game plan until that week.”

Malachi, we covered him at the draft extensively. I mean, what a freak athlete. What a guy, he just looks the part. He is going to do some work down here.

“(Malachi) did a great job. He wasn’t really on that many people’s radar to start the year. And he just kept improving as the year went along. To be honest, I didn’t know he had a 41 inch vertical jump or whatever he had, but he certainly played that way.

“We got some more guys that I think can be on that trajectory. And the biggest thing is we got great kids on the team right now and they care and they’re working hard and hopefully that amounts to a lot.”