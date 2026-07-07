Scott Frost 'a lot more confident' heading into Year 2 at UCF

Scott Frost sounded like a coach much more comfortable with the team he’s bringing into Year 2 of his second stint at UCF.

Speaking Tuesday from the main stage at Big 12 Media Days at The Star in Frisco, Tex., Frost reflected on how different this offseason has felt compared to a year ago, the impact of having a bonafide QB starter with Alonza Barnett III, and how this team has begun to develop player-led standards that’s reminiscent of 2017.

Here’s everything he had to say:

Opening Statement

“Yeah, excited to be here to represent UCF again. Love being back in Orlando. I wanna thank Brett (Yormark) and Scott (Draper) and everybody at the Big 12 for putting on such a good event. You know, a place where one of our own, Malachi Lawrence, will be playing next year. So we’re excited for him to be here.

“We got a really fun team to be around right now, represented by four great guys that joined us on the trip. Really proud of who they are as football players and as people. And I think they’re kind of a testament to how far our programs come in a year’s time. So excited to represent the Knights here and look forward to questions.”

On adjusting into his season season back at UCF

“Yeah, I’m jealous of guys like (new Oklahoma State coach) Eric (Morris) that got to take their job this year. Last year was tough, because right when coaches were getting hired, the portal was open. So when I showed up on campus, the portal was wide open.

“Our own players that I didn’t even know yet were trying to decide what to do. I didn’t have a staff, so people were getting, going on visits and getting signed and the deals were being made, and I didn’t even have a recruiting department, really.

“We were way more prepared this year. We were able to keep and retain the right guys and bring in some other really good ones around them. And I don’t know where it’ll lead from a wins and losses standpoint, but I’m certainly a lot more confident in this team than I was a year ago.”

On the rebuilding process

“You know, I think it’s gonna be a yearly process every year. I heard Willie (Fritz) talk about it. That’s just where college football is now. You’re gonna try to keep as many pieces consistent as you can and recruit as many and keep them in your program as you can, but every year is gonna be a new team. So we’re gonna have to go through this process to some degree every year.

“I’m really happy with where our team is right now. I think we’re better at almost every single position on our football team, and I know the attitude and character of our players and just overall team are better. It’s a fun group to be around. I love going into work and working with these guys every day.

“So I think we’ve done some good work, and most of that’s because of the people in the building with me.”

On Frost recruiting Texas and his ties to the Lone Star State

“Yeah, I went through second through fifth grade in Palestine in East Texas near Tyler. You know where it is. Dad had a really special player, a member named Ivory Lee Brown that was like my hero. Ivory was Adrian Peterson’s uncle, I believe. So it was a great experience for me to be down here. I certainly know the type of talent that exists in Florida and the type of talent that exists in Texas.

“Recruiting’s different now. I think more than ever, kids are willing to go anywhere. It’s hard to cast your net so wide that you’re looking under every rock and every corner for players, but we’re gonna be willing to go anywhere in the country, including Texas, to get players.

“And I know Orlando’s really an awesome place, and kids are gonna wanna be there. So I think we’ll have success when we do venture out of the state.”

On becoming a player-led team like they were in 2017

“Yeah, when you talk about standards, there’s a certain level of things and a certain way things need to be done in the building. And if coaches have to police that all the time, you don’t have a great team. I remember year one at UCF, my first time around, and I’d come off the field sweaty and not having my voice at the end of practice, every practice.

“And year two, man, if something went wrong, McKenzie (Milton) fixed it, or Wyatt Miller fixed it, or one of the players fixed it, and it was a lot easier to be a head coach. And I kind of get that same feeling now, that the standards and expectations that the players have for each other is a lot higher than it was a year ago. We have the capability of making it higher because of the type of kid that we have in the program right now.

“And that’s fun to be around. Don’t know what that’ll lead to, but it’s certainly moving in the right direction.”

On QB Alonza Barnett III and what he brings to UCF

“Well, we’re excited to have a guy. We went in last season with a three-horse race at quarterback. It’s gonna be nice and refreshing to have a guy that everybody looks to and knows that he’s the guy.

“Alonzo’s played a lot of football games. He’s won a lot of football games. He’s a competitor, a guy that I’ve been really impressed with his presence on the field and in the huddle. He’s in charge.

“And I think the guys can see that and he has a ton of respect from our guys and he is the clear leader on offense right now, like Lew Carter is the clear leader on defense for us. We didn’t really have that a year ago either, the vocal guy out in front. And I think guys like that are gonna give us a little bit easier path to hopefully some success.”

On the biggest lessons he learned as a head coach

“Yeah, that’s a good question. You know, every time you get a new job, there’s gonna be challenges you don’t expect. And I remember going from a linebacker coach to a receiver coach and had to figure it out and receiver coach to OC/quarterback coach and had to figure it out and then to head coach and you gotta figure that out.

“But even as a head coach, every year is gonna be different, every place is different and you gotta try to solve the riddle and put the Rubik’s Cube together in each place. And particularly now in college football, rules are changing so fast and there’s so many new dynamics to it. You gotta stay light on your feet and be willing to adapt.

“I think that you can’t just stick to the same things all the time and be stubbornly committed to what you’ve done before because everything’s changing too rapidly.”

On the biggest strength and weakness of his team

“I love our depth and our overall talent compared to last year. So I’m just fired up to work with this team. I think every team’s weakness right now is, you got a bunch of guys that are new to the team and that’s gonna be the case every year and getting familiar with each other and knowing each other and building something that’s bigger than any one kid and having everybody fight for that. That’s hard to build.

“It’s hard to build back in the day when you had four years with kids. It’s even harder now when you have some kids for one year. But just like every coach that sat up here and said, you gotta be really intentional with that. And I do feel really good about it.”

On retaining 10 of the 12 assistant coaches

“Yeah, anytime you’re in a year one, the players are all learning a new scheme and a new way to do things, but so is the coaching staff and continuity helps. Obviously, I wanna talk about Shawn Clark who we lost last year. What an unbelievable person and friend and father and husband.

“We had to replace Shawn and a corners coach. Otherwise, our entire staff’s back together. That just helps so much because everybody understands the direction we’re trying to move and our process we’re trying to get there.

“And that kind of continuity and understanding of the process can get passed along to the kids a lot faster and just seems to go a lot smoother when you can retain coaches.”