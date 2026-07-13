Scott Frost believes in UCF’s improved roster, culture: ‘I’m more confident’

UCF head coach Scott Frost joined Voice of the Knights Marc Daniels during Big 12 Media Days last week in Frisco, Texas, for a live radio interview on The Beat of Sports, which airs on 96.9 The Game in Orlando.

Frost discussed why he feels more confident entering Year 2 of his return to UCF, the program’s improved roster and culture, the command Alonza Barnett III brings at quarterback, and how the Knights approached roster construction after a more organized offseason.

Here’s everything he had to say:

One year later, what’s different for you as you come back here? Do you feel like your program and team are in a better place now?

“I’d be hard-pressed to narrow that down. I feel so much more confident. I’m more comfortable. I think the staff’s more comfortable. Everybody knows what we’re trying to do and how we’re trying to get there.

“I think we’re deeper. I think we’re way more talented. I think we’ve got a way better team identity and culture right now. So it’s fun to do my job right now.”

I asked linebacker Lewis Carter why he came back. These days, players have options, and he said, ‘I have unfinished business.’ He went on to talk about how much he enjoys playing at UCF and what that means to him. What does that mean to you when a guy like that says that?

“We naturally try to do it anyway. There are a lot of good men in our building — the assistant coaches and a lot of people around the players — and guys who care about these guys. So the relationships are strong.

“You really want to create an environment, even more than ever, that people want to be in and want to be around. I think that helps you in retention, but it’s also the right thing to do. And it’s fun being in our building on a daily basis.”

What did you like about how you went about building this roster this year? Not so much the business side of it, but now that you had more time, how did you evaluate players and build this team?

“Trent Mossbrucker and the other guys in recruiting did an unbelievable job because we weren’t just winging it. We had a plan going in. We knew what we needed.

“We had lists of guys at each position that we were able to get in touch with and bring on trips. We were able to be a little more selective. Just the level of preparation that we had going into this portal cycle, I think, is a big reason we ended up with a lot of the right guys.”

Preston Cushman told me that when Alonza Barnett is back there waiting for the snap and seeing the whole field, everybody calms down. He said Barnett is used to the pace, and I think we sometimes forget that when you rotate quarterbacks in and out, it’s different. He talked about having somebody in control. What will that mean to the offense?

“He has really good command presence. That’s the term I would use. He steps in the huddle, and it’s his huddle. He gets to the line, and if he needs to make a check or do anything, everybody’s under control and he handles it.

“I think he does an unbelievable job of seeing the field, making quick decisions and getting the ball in the right places.

“So take all the talent out of the equation. I think a lot of the intangibles that Alonza brings are going to help us have a lot better chance of success.”

Is there a particular unit that you feel like is much better this year than last year?

“I’m an under-promise and over-deliver type of guy normally, but I want our guys to be confident.

“Defensive end is the one position where I’ve got a lot of faith in what we have there with Isaiah (Nixon)0, Sincere (Edwards), Bruno (Dall) and Ken (Talley). I think we’re really strong there.

“Every other position on the field, I think we’re clearly better than we were a year ago. Every position on offense, for sure. Defensively, I feel the same way.

“We’ve got a lot of guys back that we missed last year, and that hurt us not having them. So when you add a better mentality, work ethic and culture, and probably better overall talent and players at every position, I’m more confident than I have been.”

Outside of talent, what’s the one thing you tried to identify in any player you brought in?

“Character is number one. Recruiting visits aren’t necessarily wining and dining them anymore. They’re kind of interviews, too. We got to know kids, asked them some tough questions and tried to bring in the right guys.

“On top of that, I would say competitiveness. I want guys who want to be out there competing and are going to fight until the last snap to try to get it done. I’m not sure we had enough of that spirit last year, but I feel really good about this group having that.”

You went through this league last year. It’s different than when you played, but what do you think you know better about the Big 12 going into this year?

“We’re familiar with some of the teams now. Quite a few teams that we played last year are back on the schedule.

“The one thing that is different in this day and age is every team looks a little different from year to year. You’re not sure what anybody else brought in, what they kept or what they got rid of. Everybody kind of has a new team every year.

“But I’m more familiar with the defenses in this league. I know (Alex) Grinch is more familiar with how this league plays out offensively. And we’ve coached together now for a year, which I think is going to make a big difference just with continuity and understanding what we need to do to try to get it done.”

Best golf score of the summer?

“I’ve probably only played about six rounds, so it was not very good. It was in the 80s. I’m not happy with that. I’d rather have a seven in front.”

Biggest fish you caught this summer?

“I haven’t really been fishing this summer. I was down in the Bahamas with one of the boosters and had a mahi get off right at the boat, so I guess I would count that.

“But my son’s been begging to go out bass fishing again, so we’ll be out soon.”

What was his biggest catch of the summer?

“He does better than me most of the time. Since we’ve been down there, he’s caught, I don’t know, six or seven fish over six pounds. He does a good job.”

Last night, I didn’t go to that dinner. When I was there last year, did you get that whole big dessert that had the smoke and everything? It’s a little over the top.

“I did. I tried not to eat as much last night, and then I didn’t, and I still felt awful coming back to the hotel. I can’t believe how much food they serve. It was really good. The players enjoyed it.”