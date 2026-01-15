“Space U.” Goes Blue: UCF unveils 2026 Space Game basketball uniforms

UCF has unveiled its 2026 Space Game basketball uniforms, featuring a bold new look for both the men’s and women’s basketball programs as the Knights continue to lean into their identity as “Space U.”

The Space Game concept honors UCF’s roots in space exploration and its close proximity to Cape Canaveral and Kennedy Space Center, a defining part of the university’s identity since its founding as Florida Technological University.

For the first time in program history, UCF basketball will take the floor in blue jerseys. The 2026 edition features “Space U.” emblazoned across the chest, with both the jerseys and shorts in a “Canaveral Blue” color.

It marks the fifth season UCF has celebrated a Space Game and the fourth distinct uniform design since the tradition began.

The men’s basketball team will wear the new uniforms twice this season. The first Space Game tips off Saturday, Jan. 31, when UCF hosts No. 15 Texas Tech, followed by a second appearance March 3 against Oklahoma State.

Meanwhile, the women’s team will debut the look sooner, wearing the Space uniforms Sunday, Jan. 18, when they host Colorado.

The timing of the reveal comes during a strong stretch for Johnny Dawkins’ squad. UCF enters the weekend at 14-2 overall and 3-1 in Big 12 play, continuing its best start in more than a decade. The Knights will get a major national spotlight this Saturday when they host No. 1 Arizona on Jan. 17 in a marquee Big 12 showdown.

Space Game looks through the years

2020: Black jersey with “Citronauts” across the front:

2021-22: No Space jerseys produced due to COVID-related supply chain issues

2023-24: White “Nauts” jersey, worn in two consecutive seasons

2025: White “Space U.” uniform

2026: Blue “Space U.” uniform

Space Game MBB results through the years

UCF is 2-2 in previous Space Games:

2020: W vs. Tulsa, 83-75

2023: W vs. Tulsa, 96-52

2024: L vs. No. 8 Iowa State, 60-52

2025: L vs. No. 10 Houston, 69-68

*UCF wore their “Nauts” jersey a second time in 2023, a 73-71 loss to Cincinnati, though it was not considered a “Space Game.”

