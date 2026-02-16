Statement Start: UCF Baseball run-rules Siena three straight, but bigger tests loom

UCF couldn’t have scripted a better Opening Knight weekend.

The Knights did exactly what they were supposed to do against an overmatched visitor, outscoring Siena 44-1 and ending all three games in seven innings via the 10-run rule. The Saints, based in upstate New York, weren’t able to practice outside during the preseason due to the cold and snow. They’ll be a better team by the time they start MAAC play, but they were no match now for a Big 12 program.

For Rich Wallace, there was still plenty to learn about his club before the schedule spikes in difficulty with a trip to No. 21 Miami on Tuesday and a “Live Like Lou Jax College Baseball Classic” tournament of Notre Dame, Indiana and No. 1 LSU next weekend.

“We’re looking at the stuff that doesn’t matter who’s in the other dugout,” Wallace said after Sunday’s 15-0 run-rule. “The strike throwing, attacking hitters, the defense other than maybe one play, some tough stuff in the wind and the outfield play was elite. That’s the stuff that travels with you whether you’re at home or on the road. That’s what we take with us.”

Arms set an early tone

The headliner coming into the weekend was the revamped rotation, with Division II transfer Braden Smith on Friday, Sacred Heart transfer Joey Trombley on Saturday and returning right-hander Camden Wicker on Sunday. All three checked the boxes.

Smith got the Opening Knight ball and looked every bit like a Friday anchor, throwing six scoreless innings while scattering five hits, walking one and striking out five in a 16-0 win. He needed just 71 pitches and recorded seven ground-ball outs as UCF turned one double play behind him.

Trombley followed with his own efficient debut, giving UCF 6.0 innings in Saturday’s 13-1 win. The right-hander allowed just three hits and one run, didn’t walk a batter and struck out four, retiring eight Saints on the ground.

Wicker closed the series with UCF’s third straight run-rule. The junior right-hander worked five scoreless frames Sunday, giving up one hit with four walks and four strikeouts in the 15-0 victory.

For the weekend, the three starters combined to throw 17 innings, allowing just one run on eight hits with five walks and 13 strikeouts. Overall, the staff held Siena to a .145 average (10 hits in 69 at-bats) with only one extra-base hit and a single earned run in 21 total innings.

“It’s been a long time since we had three back-to-back-to-back starts like that,” Wallace said. “Joey and Braden, if it would’ve been a different situation, could have gone longer. That lets you set your weekend up a little better if that continues. It’s a great start.”

Wicker’s outing was the only one with any real turbulence, and even that came with an explanation. UCF dropped a seven-spot in the bottom of the first, forcing him to sit through a 40-plus-minute half-inning before going back to work.

“With the wind, every ball we hit in BP went out,” Wallace said. “We talked about him attacking early, trying to get ground balls, stay at the bottom of the zone, and he did it right away — three ground balls in the first. That 42-minute delay threw him off his game a little bit, and all the walks came in that bunch. Then he found a way through it and came right back out in the third, fourth and fifth and was right back on it. I thought it was outstanding.”

Wicker agreed that his 2026 version is more equipped to ride out that kind of inning.

“I think the difference is just maturity on the mound and mindset,” he said. “Some of those innings might have rattled me last year, but I handled that well today. The walks are not what you want, but coming back with a strong third inning after those three walks is exactly what you need to do.”

Bullpen firepower on display

If the rotation was the story headline, the bullpen arms that closed the weekend supplied the exclamation point.

Sunday gave UCF fans their first look at two of the arms Wallace and staff believe can change late-game math: LSU transfer Chandler Dorsey and Western Kentucky transfer Evan Jones — both on the NCBWA Stopper of the Year preseason watch list.

Jones worked a scoreless sixth with two strikeouts and one hit allowed. Dorsey followed with a clean seventh, striking out two more Saints and sitting in the upper-90s with his fastball.

“They haven’t thrown in our uniform, haven’t thrown out here in a live game,” Wallace said. “We wanted to get them in and keep them both under 15 pitches to keep them fresh and ready for Tuesday. One, it’s strike throwing. Two, it’s the dynamic nature of the off-speed stuff. That slider Jones was throwing in the upper-80s, there’s four pitches in there with Dorsey. When those two come into the game, there’s a little excitement. When you’ve got relievers who raise the excitement level, that’s a lot better than we were before.”

Wicker said knowing those arms are behind him changes everything.

“Having a solid bullpen behind you is something we’ve improved on from last year to this year,” he said. “As a starter, knowing they’re going to come in, throw strikes and get outs is huge.”

Left-hander Kaniel Rosado and South Carolina transfer Roman Kimball also threw scoreless innings in relief on Friday and Saturday, respectively, giving UCF five shutout bullpen frames for the series.

Deep, balanced lineup flexes early

The other obvious takeaway? This lineup can hurt teams in a lot of ways.

Through three games, UCF is hitting .398 as a team with 11 extra-base hits — four doubles, two triples and five home runs — and averaging 14.7 runs per game. The Knights have already stolen 14 bases in 14 attempts.

“Offensively, it was a pretty good weekend,” Wallace said. “You’re trying to limit punch-outs that shouldn’t be there and look at situations — can we score without getting hits? I thought we did that. I loved some of the base-running stuff.”

Opening Knight was about as clean as it gets. Senior first baseman and Stetson transfer Landon Moran drove in five runs, including a fourth-inning three-run homer, and finished 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and a hit-by-pitch in the 16-0 win.

DeAmez Ross set the tone out of the leadoff spot, going 3-for-5 with a homer, three runs scored and three stolen bases, while veteran catcher Zak Skinner and All-Big 12 outfielder Andrew Williamson each tripled as the Knights broke the game open with 10 runs across the fourth and fifth.

Saturday’s 13-1 victory showcased the top of the order. True freshman shortstop Jordan Lodise went 3-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored, while Skinner doubled and drove in four. Vanderbilt transfer JD Rogers added a 2-for-2 day with a walk, a stolen base and two RBI, and Moran chipped in a two-run single.

On Sunday, the newcomers kept coming. Skinner went 2-for-3 with a double and a two-run homer, driving in four. Clemson transfer Austin Jacobs, now settled in at second base, delivered a 2-for-2 day with four RBI and a stolen base. Ross added an RBI double and two walks, while Moran collected another multi-hit game with two hits and an RBI.

Through three games, Skinner is hitting .625 (5-for-8) with two doubles, a triple, a home run, seven RBI and two steals. Lodise is at .556 with a homer and five RBI, Ross is at .500 with six hits, two extra-base hits and three steals, and Moran has driven in eight runs on the strength of a .400/.385/.700 slash line.

Jacobs, one of the more talked-about additions in the preseason after transferring from Clemson, said the weekend was about execution more than the scoreboard.

“Just executing at a high level,” he said. “I think everyone did their job, and when you execute like that, no matter who you play, you’re going to dominate. Anyone in the lineup can go up there and execute at a very high level. You go into Tuesday and next weekend knowing that, no matter who’s pitching, you can execute.”

After redshirting last year at Clemson, Jacobs said this weekend was a blast.

“It was the most fun I’ve ever had on a baseball field,” Jacobs said. “Being out there with my brothers, family in the stands, the community … it was awesome.”

What still needs to improve

For as dominant as the weekend looked, Wallace and his players were quick to point out the areas that need tightening with Miami and LSU looming.

The obvious one is limiting free passes. Wicker issued four walks Sunday, all clustered after that long first-inning delay.

“Walks are always a concern,” Wallace said. “But he found a way through it, and the response was excellent.”

That’s Wicker’s emphasis going into his next outing, likely that anticipated Sunday matchup with LSU in Jacksonville.

“If I limit those walks, I think it’s going to be an even better outing next time,” he said.

Wallace also pointed to things that didn’t really come into play against Siena but will matter quickly.

“As we get going, the stuff on the mound gets ratcheted up,” he said. “I don’t think you have to adjust much defensively, and on the pitching side I like what we did. But we are going to be challenged with holding runners, the short game, some of that stuff. We’ve practiced it, but we didn’t really have to put it into play this weekend, so that’s something we’ve got to stay on top of.”

Offensively, even with 44 runs, Wallace will keep an eye on at-bats with runners in scoring position and minimizing strikeouts that “shouldn’t be there.” Friday’s game saw UCF go just 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position despite the blowout score; Saturday (8-for-18) and Sunday (6-for-15) were more in line with what the staff wants to see.

Big week ahead: Miami, Notre Dame, Indiana, LSU

Whatever value there is in bludgeoning a cold Siena team that hasn’t been outside much, the next five games will tell a lot more about who UCF is.

Miami opened its season by pounding Lehigh, winning 13-2, 17-11 and 27-3, and returns a lineup with plenty of veteran bats. The Hurricanes are ranked No. 21 and have historically been one of the toughest road environments in college baseball. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. with coverage on ACC Network+.

“I haven’t really dove into them much yet, but I know they’ve got a bunch of returners and really experienced offensive players we’ve seen before,” Wallace said. “We’re just hoping to go down there and compete.”

Wallace indicated that junior right-hander Matt Sauser, one of UCF’s returning weekend starters from last year, is the leading candidate to start Tuesday, though the staff will finalize that plan after reviewing the weekend.

From there, the Knights head to Jacksonville for a three-day, three-game test in the Live Like Lou Jax Classic: Notre Dame on Friday (6 p.m.), Indiana on Saturday (4 p.m.) and defending national champion LSU on Sunday (3 p.m.).

Notre Dame opened the season winning two of three games at FAU. Indiana is 0-3 after being swept at North Carolina. LSU is coming off a sweep of Milwaukee.

This could be the toughest schedule in UCF history. After the Jacksonville tournament, UCF returns home to host South Florida in a weekend series, followed by 2025 College World Series participant Murray State, then the Big 12 gauntlet begins. D1Baseball has labeled UCF’s league schedule as the toughest in the Big 12.

“Our guys talked about it — almost everybody we play is picked to finish top two or three in their league, and we get everybody that’s already picked to be in the postseason in our league,” he said. “To me, that’s a great opportunity. If that’s what you want, that’s who you’ve got to go through anyway.”

Wicker sees the same stretch as an early measuring stick.

“That’s going to test our team, and that’s exactly what we need in the beginning of the year,” he said. “We have a very tough schedule, but that’s exactly what we asked for, so I’m excited.”

Jacobs echoed that sentiment.

“Competing at the highest level is what we want to do all year to get ready for June,” he said. “If we play UCF baseball and execute at a high level like we did this weekend, I don’t think anyone is going to beat us.”

